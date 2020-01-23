Thursday’s Headlines: All Aboard the Triboro Edition

All hail The Triboro!

MTA officials announced on Wednesday that they will formally study turning 16 miles of underused freight railway from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn to Astoria, Queens into new transit service. The MTA calls it “the Bay Ridge branch.” The Regional Plan Association, which has been pushing it for years, calls it “The Triboro” (for its potential to eventually connect to the Bronx).

The study, the MTA said, “will evaluate the potential for subway, commuter rail, light rail or bus service,” but all you need to do is look at a map to see how valuable this route could be: southern Brooklyn badly needs more east-west rail service, western Queens and LIRR customers need more north-south connecting lines, and everyone would benefit from more service that crosses four LIRR branches and something like 17 subway lines. (amNY also covered it.)

Where do we sign?

OK, so it’ll be a few years before the Triboro becomes a reality, so let’s slow down and relax with today’s headlines: