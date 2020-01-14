Tuesday’s Headlines: Tactical Urbanism vs. Placard Abuse Edition

It’s pretty clear that Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams isn’t going to do anything about placard abuse in the borough — or at his own office.

So it was nice to see some burly activist take matters into his or own hands yesterday — with the help of a heavy planter.

Looks like people are taking a stand against @placardabuse at Brooklyn Borough Hall. People won't abide corruption & theft of public property @BPEricAdams pic.twitter.com/rtjyRM84el — darren goldner (@DarrenGoldner) January 12, 2020

Too bad we didn’t get to see that Borough Hall staffer’s face when he or she tried to move that car out of that non-parking space commandeered by the Adams family of placard scofflaws. The latest example of Adams’s laissez-faire approach to illegal parking comes months after the Beep held what increasingly appears to be a meaningless “placard abuse” summit in September.

It’s long past time for Adams to solve the problem and stop being the problem.

Here’s the rest of the news: