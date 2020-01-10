Friday’s Headlines: Just Slow the F Down Edition

Pretty horrifying video out of Borough Park yesterday:

(Trigger alert: A kid gets hit by a driver because the driver was going too fast and because our roadways are designed terribly)

Watch this clip before u get into a car to drive and watch it twice before u think about speeding! It might save lives! RE-TWEET! pic.twitter.com/Dc2l3hL2rH — Ezra Friedlander (@EzraFriedlander) January 9, 2020

Believe it or not, the boy was said to be not severely injured (the Post sort-of covered it), but it’s a reminder of what Council Member Justin Brannan of Bay Ridge is always saying, “Slow the f– down!”

Until everyone does, here’s today’s headlines for a cloudy, but warmer, day:

It’s back to the future for the MTA, which rolled out decades-old cars to replace the ones that were taken out of service in the latest Bombadier catastrophe (NYDN). The Post had details of what went wrong in the first place to make Train Daddy Andy Byford so upset (amNY). And Twitter had this evidence that these old trains just don’t know where they’re going:

Go home, R32 C train. You're drunk. pic.twitter.com/qfumKz7ZTH — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) January 10, 2020