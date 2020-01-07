A Round and a Roundy: The Five Stages of LaGuardia AirTrain Grief

Obviously our cartoonist and national treasure, Bill Roundy, has been reading Streetsblog this week!

His latest cartoon sort of summarizes days and days of debate over the best way to get travelers (and employees!) to and from LaGuardia Airport in an efficient and timely manner. Is it the current Cuomo-backed plan of building a new train line from the airport — eastbound! — to hook up with an obscure LIRR trunk line? Is it building a new train line from the airport — westbound! — to connect to the LIRR main line?

Or is it something better?

At the very least, for $2 billion, we should get something great, right?

So here’s Roundy’s take (with a huge tip of the hat to Elisabeth Kübler-Ross).

Bill Roundy is Streetsblog’s editorial cartoonist. His work is archived here.