Friday’s Headlines: Treat, He of Ghent Edition

Streetfilms auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr. has done it again: his new 10-minute video on how the Dutch city of Ghent banished cars from the city center once again fills us with hope and dread.

“Hope” because Ghent (famous for the 1814 peace pact evoked in our pun headline above) shows that urban areas can be reclaimed from the automobile — and “dread” because Eckerson’s film reveals urban planning that is so essential, yet not even being attempted in New York.

The full film is embedded below to watch now … or after enjoying our headlines for Friday, which promises to be rainy, as a massive storm stretching from Washington to Houston finally reaches our area by morning.

So here’s the news to peruse under an umbrella: