Around and a Roundy: The NYPD’s SUV Obsession

This week, our editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy was inspired by our old man editor’s story about how the NYPD has stepped up its purchases of SUVs instead of traditional sedan squad cars — even as the city Department of Transportation, as well as national safety officials, say the assault cars are unsafe.

Roundy sees where this is all headed.

That's the kind of weekly rapier thrust you've come to expect from Roundy, whose work is archived here.