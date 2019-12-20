Friday’s Headlines: Remembering Daniel Cammerman Edition

From the assignment desk: Transportation Alternatives and Families for Safe Streets will hold a vigil for Daniel Cammerman, the beloved pediatrician, husband, friend and father of two who was run over and killed by the driver of a yellow school bus on Wednesday on Central Park’s 96th Street transverse.

The grieving and political rallying will begin at 4:30 p.m. There have been far too many such vigils this year, when 29 cyclists have died on New York City streets, up from 10 in all of last year.

Stand with @TransAlt and @NYC_SafeStreets to honor the memory of Dr. Daniel Cammerman, the 29th cyclist killed in NYC this year, and stand up for safe streets at a vigil on Fri Dec 20th at 4:30pm. 96th Street & 5th Avenue, NW corner (Central Park side). #bikeNYC — Danny Harris (@DannyHarris_TA) December 19, 2019

Mayor de Blasio has not commented on the death, the local tabloids blamed Cammerman instead of the bus driver, and the Department of Education has (once again!) declined to tell us how yellow bus drivers are vetted and screened (and we’ve asked basically once a month for about a year).

Maybe we’ll learn more today — which will be a tiny bit warmer than yesterday. Until then, here’s the news: