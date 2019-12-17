Tuesday’s Headlines: Singing in the Rain Edition

It may get overshadowed by another big public event on Tuesday, but no matter: The Streetsblog Carolers will be at Gracie Mansion tonight at 6 p.m., rain or shine, to belt out this year’s seasonal street safety shanties, including our big hit, “Will de Blasio Keep Us Safe This Christmas?”

And rain is certainly expected all day tomorrow, but temps will be too high for snow, according to our editor’s trick ankle (and that low pressure front coming up the Appalachians).

Rain is good for the singing voice, but not so good for the Department of Transportation, which will show off its new Eighth Avenue pedestrian zone at 11 a.m. Until then, here’s today’s news roundup: