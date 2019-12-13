Friday’s Headlines: Pod Save Brooklyn Edition
From the assignment desk: Today at 4 p.m., Oonee, the bike-parking pod people, will unveil their latest venture: a parking facility across the street from the Barclays Center.
Everyone who is anyone — including two men who aspire to be the next mayor, Corey Johnson and Eric Adams — will be on hand. Also, insider baseball alert, Council Member Laurie Cumbo is also scheduled to appear — presumably so we can question her about the weird stance she took when the DOT wanted to repurpose some parking spaces for loading zones in her neighborhood.
Until then, here’s the news:
- Guse at the Newsuh had a great get (or handout) from the DOT: The agency is finally going the Streetblog route and openly shaming men who drive big SUVS — after all, they’re causing most of the carnage so naturally they should be shunned by all right-thinking members of society. The new “Was it Worth It?” campaign beings today.
- The mayor’s new cargo bike delivery program — just a week old — is under fire again, this time from Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou, Council Member Margaret Chin and Asian American Federation director Jo-Ann Yoo, who penned an op-ed in Crain’s calling the program “hypocritical” because it gives concessions to corporations to use electric bikes, even as e-bike-riding independent delivery workers “are still subject to such harsh enforcement practices.”
- Sorry, but we can’t stop thinking about this little Chinese boy who vented his rage at cars. (Streetsblog)
- Mayor de Blasio put the heat on Gov. Cuomo to let the city do “design-build” projects, too. (NYDN)
- Triple-duty Guse also wrote up State Senator Andrew Gounardes’s report that Bay Ridge residents are absolutely fed up with subway service. (NYDN)
- Wait, now Sanitation workers are getting in on the placard gravy train? Well, at least this guy was caught! (NY Post, Streetsblog)
- The Post offered some additional details about the death of Michael Kosanovich, who was crushed between two cars when one started by remote control — and the Tabloid of Record even gave a little hat tip to Streetsblog for its coverage a day earlier.
- Andy Byford drove a train yesterday! (amNY)
- And, finally, what a surprise (not a surprise at all) to find that the Hollywood Walk of Fame is nothing but a piece of crass commercial payola. (NBC News)