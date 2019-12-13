Friday’s Headlines: Pod Save Brooklyn Edition

From the assignment desk: Today at 4 p.m., Oonee, the bike-parking pod people, will unveil their latest venture: a parking facility across the street from the Barclays Center.

Everyone who is anyone — including two men who aspire to be the next mayor, Corey Johnson and Eric Adams — will be on hand. Also, insider baseball alert, Council Member Laurie Cumbo is also scheduled to appear — presumably so we can question her about the weird stance she took when the DOT wanted to repurpose some parking spaces for loading zones in her neighborhood.

Until then, here’s the news: