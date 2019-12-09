Driver Killed a 3-Year-Old Boy Being Pushed in a Stroller in a Crosswalk

A pickup truck driver ran over and killed a little boy, and injured his mother, as she pushed the tot in a stroller on a Harlem street on Monday morning — the third 3-year-old child and the sixth under the age of 11 who have been fatally struck by drivers so far this year.

Cops say the 59-year-old driver, whose name was withheld by the NYPD, was taken into custody and would be charged. According to police, he was driving his massive Ford F-250 truck east on 116th Street at around 9:30 a.m. when he made a left turn onto First Avenue, hitting the 25-year-old mother as she pushed 3-year-old Bertin Dejesus in a stroller inside the crosswalk. The little boy died, and his mother was “not seriously” injured, police said.

Police said in a statement that the driver remained on the scene, but media reports say he initially fled, only to stop after a witness flagged him down.

UPDATE: witness says this is the truck that struck the stroller and mom. Says baby wasn’t breathing, man intilally kept driving until someone flagged him down, seen banging his head in agony when he was told he struck child and mom. pic.twitter.com/Mv0ol2iZYb — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) December 9, 2019

Authorities took the driver into custody and charges are pending, according to a police spokesman, who could not immediately answer questions about whether the driver was speeding or distracted when he fatally struck the boy. Live video published on the website Citizen shows the blue stroller in the middle of the street as officers investigate the scene.

The Ford F-250 that the unidentified driver was piloting has two camera-issued speeding tickets since September, according to city records compiled by How’s My Driving.

Dejesus is not the first, or the youngest, kid to be innocently killed while sitting in a stroller this year. A 1-year-old girl was killed after an unlicensed driver hopped the curb, killing her in the Bronx in September.

If indeed the driver is charged, it will be a true rarity in Manhattan, where District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has only charged 15 drivers so far this year for the thousands of crashes where someone was killed or injured, Streetsblog reported last week.

This is a tragedy. The NYPD has taken the driver involved in this fatal crash into custody and a full investigation is underway. Please keep this young life cut short, his mother, his family and his loved ones in your thoughts today. https://t.co/FLMqh9wYRf — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 9, 2019

Mayor de Blasio tweeted his prayers for the victim’s family, but Transportation Alternatives called for more concrete action:

“Bertin’s death was a preventable tragedy,” the group’s Executive Director Danny Harris said in a statement. “We demand that Mayor de Blasio will recognize the growing emergency on his streets, visit the scene of the crash, stand with Bertin’s family, and do whatever it takes to prevent another crash like this. In moments of crisis, we don’t need hopes and prayers; we need immediate action to ensure that all New Yorkers have safe, equitable and dignified transportation alternatives.” (City Hall did not offer an additional comment beyond the mayoral tweet.)

Two hundred and three people have been killed by drivers so far this year, up more than 8 percent from the same period last year, according to city stats. More horrifyingly, Dejesus is the third 3-year-old killed this year following Emur Shavkator, who was killed by a candy truck driver in Brooklyn in May; and Mardichai Yovits was killed by an SUV driver in Queens in September.

At least six kids 10-years-old or younger have been killed so far this year by drivers.

A Ford F-250 has a minimum weight of 5,677 pounds, but can weigh as much as 8,587, depending on features and equipment. Large vehicles are widely seen as the major factor in a 50-percent rise in pedestrian deaths nationally since 2009.