Another Queens Pedestrian is Dead and Her Killer is Uncharged

Another Queens woman has been run over and killed by a driver, who was not charged in the death.

According to police, the 86-year-old driver of a massive 2020 Ford Explorer was heading northbound on quiet 260th Street in the Glen Oaks section of eastern Queens at just after sunset on Nov. 30. As he attempted to turn left from the stop-sign intersection onto busy 80th Avenue, he hit Meena Bagga, 74, as she crossed right in front of him from the north side of 80th to the south side. She was apparently in the crosswalk.

Bagga was taken to North Shore Manhasset Hospital, where she died the next day. The driver, whose name was not released by police, remained on the scene and was not charged.

The neighborhood is relatively safe from carnage by drivers, but wide, two-way 80th Avenue is an epicenter for crashes, with 14 last year, injuring three motorists, in just the short stretch from Union Turnpike to Langdale Street.

But Queens has proven to be deadly for pedestrians this year, with 29 killed so far in 2019, equal to Brooklyn, which has the dubious dishonor of leading with the most cyclist deaths this year, with 17 of the 28 killed so far this year.