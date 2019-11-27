Wednesday’s Headlines: Happy Bikesgiving Edition

Look, we want to get back to our tiny apartments and start cooking, too, so let’s get right to the news. We’ll return on Friday with a new round of headlines, but if we don’t see you with your cargo bike loaded with food, have a great Thanksgiving!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

So what should NYC Bike & Pedestrian Mayors do? from STREETFILMS on Vimeo.