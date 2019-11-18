A Round and a Roundy: Cartoon Mocks NYPD ‘Churro Crackdown’

This week’s cartoon by Bill Roundy speaks for itself with open mockery of the NYPD’s ongoing crackdown on churro vendors.

It’s the latest in a series by the Brooklyn-based cartooneur to highlight the hypocrisy, or simply bad tactics of, the NYPD rank-and-file. Prior examples of this time-honored genre include a cop arresting the rider of a stationary cycle at a gym for riding outside the bike lane, cops losing a competition to ticket-issuing camera systems, and, of course, cops parking in bike lanes.

This weeks, however, is sure to be an instant classic — and a timely one, given that Gov. Cuomo is insistent on hiring 500 cops to patrol the subways, where felonies are actually down.

All of Bill Roundy’s Streetsblog cartoons are archived here.