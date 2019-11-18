A Round and a Roundy: Cartoon Mocks NYPD ‘Churro Crackdown’

Cartoon: Bill Roundy
Cartoon: Bill Roundy
Editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy
Editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy

This week’s cartoon by Bill Roundy speaks for itself with open mockery of the NYPD’s ongoing crackdown on churro vendors.

It’s the latest in a series by the Brooklyn-based cartooneur to highlight the hypocrisy, or simply bad tactics of, the NYPD rank-and-file. Prior examples of this time-honored genre include a cop arresting the rider of a stationary cycle at a gym for riding outside the bike lane, cops losing a competition to ticket-issuing camera systems, and, of course, cops parking in bike lanes.

This weeks, however, is sure to be an instant classic — and a timely one, given that Gov. Cuomo is insistent on hiring 500 cops to patrol the subways, where felonies are actually down.

All of Bill Roundy’s Streetsblog cartoons are archived here.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG