Wednesday’s Headline: TV News Gets it (Mostly) Right This Time Edition

It’s a start. In the days after two videos went viral showing reckless driving on Queens Boulevard and Greenpoint Avenue, WPIX of course trained its laser focus on … blaming anything but the drivers. But, to be fair, Ayana Harry’s report at least allowed Transportation Alternatives’ Executive Director Danny Harris (and our editor in a cameo role) to discuss the problem that many of the city’s bike lanes aren’t protected by anything other than a few millimeters of paint.

Sure, there was very little said (except by Kuntzman) about drivers who blow through red lights, but it was ultimately a decent segment. And Fox5 did its own version (with Phil Leff!). Any time TV news calls for better bike lanes, we should say thanks. So, thanks.

Now, here’s the rest of the day’s news: