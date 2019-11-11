Monday’s Headlines: Hero Cops Bust Churro Lady Who is Obviously a Danger to EVERYONE

Come on, guys, just as Gov. Cuomo says he needs 500 more cops in the subway because of a terrible crisis completely overblown minor problem of underground fare beating and crime, the NYPD continues to undermine the governor’s cause by beating up teens in the subway, violently arresting a guy who had his hands up and, now, arresting a completely defenseless churro seller.

Tonight as I was leaving Broadway Junction, I saw three or four police officers (one of them was either a plainclothes cop or someone who worked at the station) gathered around a crying woman and her churro cart. Apparently, it's illegal to sell food inside train stations. 1/? pic.twitter.com/sgQVvSHUik — Sofia B. Newman (@SofiaBNewman) November 9, 2019

The collar — and disrespectful treatment — of the supposed fried dough fiend set off the inevitable outrage from politicians, like State Senator Julia Salazar, Council Member Rafael Espinal in the Daily News and Comptroller Scott Stringer in the Post. It also invited more ridicule for the NYPD and its supporters, who (sadly) included Errol Louis.

If somebody gets sick from spoiled or contaminated food, the cry would go up: why was uninspected, unlicensed food being sold? — Errol Louis (@errollouis) November 9, 2019

Gothamist reporter Jake Offenhartz recalled that the churro vender in question, Ana Alvarado, has been arrested before, only to face the indignity of the arresting officers eating her supposedly unhealthy churros while they prepared her paperwork.

damn. sounds dangerous. hope those cops are alright pic.twitter.com/9YbEh2E5Gr — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) November 10, 2019

By Sunday, Sofia Newman’s original video had been watched 1.8 million times, and the story crossed over into national news (NBC). More important, the Riders Alliance will host a rally on Monday at noon at the Broadway Junction to protest over-policing.

RALLY??We’re coming together to say NO to over-policing and to tell Governor Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) to cancel the 500 new cops and invest in more buses, trains and service instead! ? Mon. Nov 11th

? 12PM

?Broadway Junction Subway Stop#NoNewCops#FixTheSubway#CuomosMTA pic.twitter.com/diVmwmdKs5 — ? Riders Alliance (@RidersAlliance) November 10, 2019

