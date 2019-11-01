Friday’s Headlines: De Blasio Throws His Own DOT Under the Bus Edition

How bad is Mayor de Blasio? Yesterday, the mayor sent a clear message to his demoralized staff that he remains the micro-managing, large-hat-sized control freak who has returned from his failed run for president as a time-clock-punching player of small ball.

Case in point: On Thursday, the mayor freaked out over a plan, revealed a day earlier by his own DOT, to temporarily narrow Fifth Avenue for car drivers between 48th and 51st streets so that tens of thousands of tourists could be safe as they enjoy the Rockefeller Center tree and the window displays decked out by America’s greatest capitalists.

He said someone at the DOT — someone with “their own agenda” — leaked the plan prematurely. But, hello, Mr. Mayor — that’s not someone at DOT’s “agenda,” it’s your agenda. It’s called Vision Zero. You should probably re-read it [PDF].

The flip-flop (Streetsblog, NYDN, Politico, NY Post, with a great lede, Gothamist, with a great headline) is all the more depressing because the mayor and Police Commissioner James O’Neill said they’re do better this year, after the Christmas crush of last year. We suppose fixing the problem would be “premature.” City Hall says a finalized plan will be presented soon — if it’s anything short of more space for pedestrians, we’ll call out Hizzoner for caving to car drivers yet again.

