Tuesday’s Headlines: The Mayor’s (Sort Of) On Board Edition

Emma Fitzsimmons is still a Times transportation reporter, but she showed why the paper is promoting her to City Hall bureau chief with a Monday scoop about how Mayor de Blasio had finally signed on to Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s “Streets Master Plan” bill.

Excitement was high as we all read Fitzsimmons’s piece … until we got to the inevitable paragraph explaining what had changed in the bill to finally get City Hall buy-in: It turns out Mr. Vision Zero agreed to the bill only after Johnson agreed to move the goalposts. So instead of this year, the first five-year, street-safety “master plan” won’t need to be created until December, 2021 — just 30 days before Hizzoner gets his last chauffeur ride to the gym.

Everyone covered the delay angle, including Gothamist, Streetsblog and Curbed — but Doug Gordon burned it in his single tweet crucible.

I guess “Vision Maybe a Lot More Deaths Than Zero For the Next Two Years Because I Don’t Want This Headache Anymore” doesn’t fit on a bumper sticker. — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) October 28, 2019

Here’s the rest of yesterday’s news: