Thursday’s Headlines: Guse Goes Downtown Edition
Yes, your train is “f*cked” (as the kids say), but we might as well have a laugh about it at a live podcast taping tonight at Caveat in the East Village (info here). Comics Meg Pierson and Justin Williams have invited Clayton Guse from the Daily Newsuh to be the special guest (and field rude questions from his ink-stained and pixel-pocked competitors!).
“If you’ve ever tweeted at the @NYCTSubway using the #CuomosMTA hashtag to complain about something awful with the subways or buses,” Pierson and Williams said jointly, “this is the show for you.”
That sounds like everyone. Get your tickets — $17 in advance — here. The bar is at 21A Clinton St. (between Houston and Stanton). See you there.
Until then, here’s the news:
- The Wall Street Journal finally realized that cycling is simply the best way to get to work.
- Guse covered the DOT’s “green wave” announcement — and, like Streetsblog, wasn’t too impressed. The Post, surprisingly, played it straight. Even CBS2’s Marcia Kramer did.
- Finally, amNY had a nice little story: A bike lane may be coming to Broadway below City Hall.
- About those MTA cops without body cameras — State Senators Jessica Ramos and Brad Hoylman will fix that. (NY Post)
- The Schneps-owned Brooklyn Paper continued its clueless coverage of cycling issues, playing up a fairly routine community event, yet not mentioning anything about the 150-percent uptick in cyclist deaths this year. Don’t want to discomfort those advertisers!