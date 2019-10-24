Thursday’s Headlines: Guse Goes Downtown Edition

Yes, your train is “f*cked” (as the kids say), but we might as well have a laugh about it at a live podcast taping tonight at Caveat in the East Village (info here). Comics Meg Pierson and Justin Williams have invited Clayton Guse from the Daily Newsuh to be the special guest (and field rude questions from his ink-stained and pixel-pocked competitors!).

“If you’ve ever tweeted at the @NYCTSubway using the #CuomosMTA hashtag to complain about something awful with the subways or buses,” Pierson and Williams said jointly, “this is the show for you.”

That sounds like everyone. Get your tickets — $17 in advance — here. The bar is at 21A Clinton St. (between Houston and Stanton). See you there.

Until then, here’s the news: