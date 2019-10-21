A Round and a Roundy: Our Monday Editorial Cartoon

Mayor de Blasio has an annoying habit. When he doesn’t want to answer a question, he will often say, “This is the first I’m hearing of that.” It doesn’t matter if it’s something important — such as rogue sanitation drivers running roughshod over our streets at night — or something as simple as tourists who stick their gum on street signs.

Regardless of the issue, de Blasio has issued his signature brush-off repeatedly. So this week, our editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy (inset) put the comment in a new context, which is why he’s a national treasure.

