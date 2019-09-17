Tuesday’s Headlines: Welcome Back Kuntzman Edition

Our editor’s return from his street-safety dream vacation in Germany was anything but auspicious. On his first commute to our DUMBO offices, he wiped out on a metal-covered, quarter-inch high curb on Flushing Avenue, the long-delayed construction project that turns a major east-west Brooklyn bike route into a daily shitshow.

He reached out to the Department of Design and Construction, which is overseeing the reconstruction, but the agency declined to comment on the cause of the ongoing delays. The agency also did not comment on Kuntzman’s demand for a new pair of pants to replace the Donna Karan factory seconds he got at Costco.

Editor ?@GershKuntzman? has a welcome back to New York … in the form of a “Flushing Avenue tattoo”! ?@NYCDDC? owes this hard-working cyclist a new pair of pants from Costco! pic.twitter.com/zh0rhm7kYi — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) September 16, 2019

We’ll be following this story wherever it leads. For now, here’s the daily news digest:

And from the assignment desk: At 9:45 this morning, TransAlt and Speaker Corey Johnson will rally at 250 Broadway in support of Johnson’s “Streets Master Plan” bill. And at 7 p.m., those anti-bike seniors will hold their “War on Cars” town hall meeting in Fort Greene. Julianne Cuba will be on hand for Streetsblog.