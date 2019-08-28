More Rich People Means More Traffic Problems For NYC

What's in their wallets? Maybe gold doubloons.
Mo’ money, mo’ cars.

Buried in the city’s latest Mobility Report was a tiny grenade in our urban class warfare: Car registrations are up from 1.76 million cars in 2010 to 1.92 million in 2017, an increase of 9 percent during a period when the city’s population only grew by 3.2 percent.

Population growth can’t account for all of the increase in cars — and it may not even explain any of it. The Department of Transportation report notes that car ownership went up only .1 percent in the city between 1990 and 2000, even as the population increased by 9.3 percent over the same period.

So what’s behind the comparatively massive increase in car ownership today? It would be easy to blame the MTA — indeed subway and bus service have deteriorated over the last few years — but car registrations were rising even before the Summer of Hell and the current crisis.

A major factor is wealth. The influx of wealthier residents into the city — which has been blamed for hypergentrification, the construction of towers that now cast the bottom of Central Park in permanent shadows, and even the closing of your favorite dive bar — is also causing the rise in car ownership.

The city’s median income is up 11 percent since 2010 — rising from $54,787 to $60,879 in 2017.

“And as the city population gets wealthier, more people tend to buy cars,” said a spokesperson for the Regional Plan Association.

A contributing factor to the rise in car ownership is also where the increasing wealth can be found — mostly in the outer boroughs, where populations are rising and transit is less attractive. The median income in the Bronx has risen from $34,624 in 2010 to $36,953 in 2017 (nearly 7 percent), and it’s up in Brooklyn, too, from $43,567 to $57,782 (a whopping 32 percent!).

“With the majority of growth concentrated in the outer boroughs, it’s no surprise that car ownership is up; the calculus of transit vs car ownership shifts dramatically the farther you get from the Manhattan core,” said Nick Sifuentes of the Tri-State Transportation Campaign, which has long documented the connection between rising wealth and car ownership.

Whatever the cause, more cars is a bad thing for New York, for multiple reasons. The carnage of the automobile scares off potential cyclists, but it also congests our streets and pollutes our air.

Oh, and it undermines transit.

“A 9-percent increase in vehicle registrations from 2010-2017 is huge — 150,000 cars — and it’s not good when the car growth rate exceeds the population growth rate,” said Ben Fried of TransitCenter.

City Hall declined to comment.

  • MotoBX

    I’m pretty sure the MTA is doing a fine job of undermining itself.

    Jokes aside, does this number include FHV registrations? If so…The city has no one to blame but itself. It did absolutely nothing to control the rapid expansion of Uber/Lyft despite all the obvious downsides to uncontrolled expansion (including undermining transit, the mobility of everyone not sitting in an Uber, existing medallion owners, safety).

  • Sanjeev Ramchandra

    Owning a car in NYC does not necessarily mean that it will be driven to work.
    Many NYC households own a car to go to the grocery store, visit friends, etc.

  • LES Stitches

    Don’t forget about a correlation between BdB doubling the # of parking placards and car ownership. To overlook that is insane. Also let’s look at new construction. We have seen MAJOR new construction in NYC and in the outer boroughs that new construction includes parking spots for condos/apartments and of course garages/driveways for houses.

    To be honest the data cited in this article seems thin. It seems more based on theory than fact. To pin this on “the rich” just seems lazy to me. Much more analysis needs to be done.

  • Gentrifier

    Yes the app taxis are the worst, they seem like at least a quarter of the traffic around me (greenpoint)

    We have a car, we also have a kid, both of which are bad for the environment. It feels essential though (the car) it makes leaving the city less daunting. A five year old on the subway/bus for a long trip etc not that fun. Very hard to go car camping via public transit. We could rent a car though. Most of the time we use it to move back and forth for alternate side parking.

    Leaving the city is more important than ever as they develop every inch of space (greenpoint), yuppies are everywhere (greenpoint) etc

  • Janet Liff

    Of that 150,000, aren’t over 100,000 for-hire-vehicles? If you add in the placards, the numbers that can be attributed to wealth shrink considerably.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I think if they did a PUMS analysis of car ownership by a variety of demographic variables, they’d find that for the non-poor having children is a key factor in car ownership.

    Before we had kids, we didn’t have our own car. When we had kids we had a car, even though we didn’t need it to go to work or school, for other purposes as someone else mentioned below. That’s why alternate side is such a pain — the car isn’t driven somewhere during the weekdays.

    The car went to college with the kids, and we got rid of it when they were done.

    Many other people we know also got cars with kids. In at least one other case, the car was ditched when the kids grew up.

  • MotoBX

    Nothing beats a form of transportation that requires the driver to use their phone while driving.

  • OnePersonOrAnother

    This really shouldn’t come as a surprise – most people, if they can afford it, want a car. They provide flexibility, comfort, and, in many cases, a very significant time savings.

    What policy needs to do is ensure that the decision to own a car or not incorporates the costs that owning that car impose on society as a whole, and eliminate, as much as possible, car owners’ ability to impose the costs of their car ownership on the population at large. That means things like carbon taxes, congestion pricing/tolling, reducing/eliminating free parking, road safety measures, etc.

  • OnePersonOrAnother

    Looking at the actual report, that # doesn’t include FHV vehicles, it’s just regular plates.

  • OnePersonOrAnother

  • MB

    I wonder if there is any data on the type of vehicle these new registrations are adding to the street? Based on my observation alone, it seems like most people are drawn toward massive SUVs, even when they are usually only transporting one person. I feel like there should be a significant yearly surcharge to drive one of those things in nyc if you’re househould size is smaller than five.

  • MotoBX

    It isn’t necessarily clear with the use of the word “household”. Plenty of cabbies use their FHV as their personal car as well.

    If it is truly standard registrations, in glad that SB is more concerned about a slight growth in personal registrations than the more than doubling of FHV registrations over the same time period.

    The number of cars entering the CBD dropped, yet bus speeds and overall speeds dropped. I wonder why that is?

  • Michael Lewyn

    An increase in median income (especially in the outer boroughs) may have nothing to do with rich people or gentrification. It is more likely that increased incomes reflect the nationwide recovery from the 2008-10 recession.

  • AJ

    Indeed! What’s wrong with a normal sized car? It goes against all reason: the city is already very crowded, I need to get myself the largest SUV I can afford so that I can at least claim that space for myself. Are there progressive car owner taxes in place? It should exponentially grow with the size of your car.

  • BronxEE2000

    Larger vehicles pay a higher registration fee (based off the weight)

  • Weird how car sharing is almost never discussed during these uh, discussions. I’ve been using Zipcar and Enterprise since they arrived in NYC, circa 2005. A pretty decent substitute for owning a car IMO. (Yes I realize that I am still part of The Problem, so back off.)

  • Maggie

    I think this should show the car registration comparisons by borough, or the thesis is a little lost. I personally would like to see Bronx median household income rise even higher than $37,000, and any link between that 7% increase and borough car registrations is tough to make out. And critiquing Bronx MHI for soaring to $37k is ridiculous.

  • Michael Lewyn

    One other interesting point: cars entering Manhattan are actually down (pp. 13-14, 39). So whoever these new car owners are, they aren’t going to Manhattan.

    Also, looking at vehicle registration data (https://dmv.ny.gov/statistic/regin10.pdf for 2010, https://dmv.ny.gov/statistic/2017reginforce-web.pdf at 2017), Manhattan standard vehicle registrations only increased by 2%, while the biggest increases were Bronx (about 10 percent) and Brooklyn (13 percent). Given the low increases in Manhattan, I don’t think the registration increases have anything to do with rich people moving in. It is more likely that as the economy improved, working-class people in Bronx and Brooklyn are getting just enough money for cars.

  • reasonableexplanation

    I tried to use zipcar, but unless you plan your (weekend) trips weeks in advance, all the cars are all booked a few days before a given weekend. hard to be spontaneous.

    Enterprise and other car rental agencies only have the cheap rental rates at their airport locations, so I’d have to make the trip to jfk via transit or uber first, which adds significant time.

  • cjstephens

    You’re not part of the problem. Not every single trip made in NYC has to be taken by transit or bike. That said, I haven’t gotten much use out of my Zipcar membership. Once you take into account parking, tolls and wait times, I find that a combination of transit and Uber/taxi is more sensible. YMMV.

  • cjstephens

    FYI, Enterprise also has a car share service comparable to Zipcar, in addition to the car rental business.

  • 6SJ7

    It’s more than the ‘rich’ buying passenger vehicles in NYC. Vehicles are available for sale across all price points. I own a 2017 Camry, a neighbor owns a small Hyundai Elantra, another neighbor owns a huge Lexus GX460 SUV. Plenty of used car dealers sell even cheaper cars, and there’s a lot of private sales of used vehicles. 249,216 vehicles were registered in the Bronx, the poorest borough, in 2017.

    Car owners are a minority in NYC but not by much. 46% of NYC households own a vehicle. But if you exclude Manhattan, 53% of outer borough households own a vehicle.

    Census & NYSDMV stats (.pdf & .xls) – –https://my.pcloud.com/publink/show?code=XZYsDkkZaDC37Mjr5IfcJ3JzEmmBJRokhpu7

  • BronxEE2000

    Not everyone who owns a car is rich. Come to the Bronx and tell me all these cars are owned by rich folks.

  • BronxEE2000

    And I’d rather the Bronx stay affordable.

  • JarekFA

    It’s so poorly run though. It has none of the “digital” functionality of Zipcar and is as user friendly as regularly renting a car. They removed me from their service because of an error they made which I only found out about 4 months later.

  • JarekFA

    Unless you’re looking to book on Friday afternoon before a holiday weekend, you can usually find something within a reasonable distance.

  • JarekFA

    What they should really do to discourage car ownership is to eliminate the car rental tax for NYC residents. It’s a huge sticker shock when I use Zipcar (or Car2Go).

  • Mike

    Unfortunately sometimes you just have to use a car in the country. I live in Manhattan and don’t own a car. I work from home for an out of state employer. Once or twice a year I have to go in to the office. It’s too short a distance/not practical to fly. Public transportation is also not feasible. In a car it takes about 3 and a half hours. By public transportation it would take over 6 and a half hours, and even then only if there are no delays. It would involve taking Amtrak and three separate buses, and one of those buses only runs every 50 minutes and another runs only every 3 hours. If I got delayed somewhere I could be completely screwed. So I have to rent a car. Luckily I just submit receipts for the car rental, gas, tolls, etc. and they cut me a check. I’d love to not have to do it though.

  • AMH
  • reasonableexplanation

    Last summer I tried booking on 4 separate (non holiday) weekends, and it was fully booked every time. So unless you’re the type to plan trips out in advance, there’s not much utility.

