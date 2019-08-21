Wednesday’s Headlines: Aaron Gordon for the Win Edition

We were all so pleased to read Aaron Gordon’s latest piece in Jalopnik, which dissected the failure of Vision Zero from multiple angles including, but not limited to, the city’s “paint and prayer” bike lanes, community boards, the NYPD, local prosecutors, the absence of bike parking, and a safety strategy that seems only to kick in after a cyclist has been killed.

“By targeting safety, and only safety, it … dis-incentivize people from riding bikes more regularly,” Gordon writes. “And by targeting deaths, and only deaths, Vision Zero has nothing to say about all the near misses, close calls, and stressful interactions with multi-ton vehicles looming mere inches away from them, which is all according to plan as far as DOT is concerned.”

Gordon’s piece follows similar outrage in other media as cyclist deaths soared to 19 (so far!) in a year soaked in blood. The only thing missing from Gordon’s piece was a stinging indictment of the mayor’s complete disregard for reducing the number of cars in the city — an indictment handed up last month by a grand jury named Dave Colon.

But why quibble? Gordon’s piece sets the bar. Perhaps the mayor could vault it — if he was in town and not on the campaign trail (he’s in Iowa in the morning and New Hampshire at night on Wednesday).

And now, yesterday’s news: