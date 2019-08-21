Wednesday’s Headlines: Aaron Gordon for the Win Edition

The only time Mayor de Blasio acts...
We were all so pleased to read Aaron Gordon’s latest piece in Jalopnik, which dissected the failure of Vision Zero from multiple angles including, but not limited to, the city’s “paint and prayer” bike lanes, community boards, the NYPD, local prosecutors, the absence of bike parking, and a safety strategy that seems only to kick in after a cyclist has been killed.

“By targeting safety, and only safety, it … dis-incentivize people from riding bikes more regularly,” Gordon writes. “And by targeting deaths, and only deaths, Vision Zero has nothing to say about all the near misses, close calls, and stressful interactions with multi-ton vehicles looming mere inches away from them, which is all according to plan as far as DOT is concerned.”

Gordon’s piece follows similar outrage in other media as cyclist deaths soared to 19 (so far!) in a year soaked in blood. The only thing missing from Gordon’s piece was a stinging indictment of the mayor’s complete disregard for reducing the number of cars in the city — an indictment handed up last month by a grand jury named Dave Colon.

But why quibble? Gordon’s piece sets the bar. Perhaps the mayor could vault it — if he was in town and not on the campaign trail (he’s in Iowa in the morning and New Hampshire at night on Wednesday).

And now, yesterday’s news:

  • In a Day Two story, Denis Slattery and Guse at the Newsuh found Republicans who accuse Gov. Cuomo of a money-grab over the state’s new license plates (the Post obviously had that angle, too). Meanwhile, Streetsblog’s Gersh Kuntzman played with Photoshop to create what he considers realistic license plate images.
  • The City’s Yoav Gonen has the scoop on a City Council bill that would require the cops to track the race and ethnicity of drivers they pull over — which could really put a crimp on the NYPD’s automotive version of “stop and frisk.”
  • Friend of Streetsblog Clarence Eckerson Jr.’s latest Streetfilm is about Transportation Alternatives’ effort to make all of University Place — instead of just one block (once the busway starts, that is) — a “shared street.” We, of course, favor full pedestrianization of University Place, plus about 1,326 other New York City roadways, but you gotta start somewhere.
  • Benjamin Kabak of Second Avenue Sagas opines in Curbed that the fight over 14th Street busway could determine the future of city transit, citing a Streetsblog article by Noah Kazis.
  • The Post’s David Meyer and Alex Taylor beat a favorite drum at the Tabloid of Record, caviling about the thievery of MTA employees. This time, it’s toilet paper and sundries.
  • Gov. Cuomo signed the bill banning floating billboards (NY Post), though Gothamist has really been the Website of Record on the floating billboard story.
  • CBS2 covered Tuesday’s court hearing on the Central Park West condo board’s lawsuit against a bike lane … without covering the hearing at all. (Need a primer on the case? We got you covered.)
  • The MTA says buses on 14th Street have gotten faster, albeit only incrementally so. Here’s hoping the DOT doesn’t abandon its quest for a car-free busway, as Arthur Schwartz hopes. (NYDN)
  • The city’s library systems are pitching in to help Citi Bike’s outreach to low-income New Yorkers — who can get a month of free rides. (QNS)
  • CNBC tests different methods of getting to the airport and finds that a helicopter trip is only 14 minutes faster than transit, but $213.07 more costly. Time is money, but why would you spend $15.21 a minute to shave a quarter-hour?
  • NBC4 reports that a rider fell from a New Jersey Transit train when the wrong door opened. Yikes!
  • And, finally, some sad personal news. (NYDN)
  • Urbanely

    CNBC tests different methods of getting to the airport and finds that a helicopter
    trip is only 14 minutes faster than transit, but $213.07 more costly.
    Time is money, but why would you spend $15.21 a minute to shave a
    quarter-hour?

    I suspect it’s the same reasons that people take Uber or Taxis instead of mass transit: the certainty of knowing when the ride will show up (and possibly arrive at the destination), and not having to conditions on mass transit (crowding, irate passengers, too hot/too cold, random delays, etc). Don’t underestimate the amount people will spend to avoid the hell of NYC mass transit, even for 15 minutes.

  • Joe R.

    It’s probably more for the prestige than the value of the time savings. Taking a helicopter is a way of saying I’m so rich I can piss away over $200 just because. Considering there aren’t exactly a plethora of helipads in NYC I tend to think the time spent getting to the helipad more than offsets any time savings from using the helicopter in most cases. Here there was a net time savings, but it wasn’t much.

    I personally wouldn’t take a helicopter if it was free. Those things seem to crash constantly.

    I’ve found most people don’t even think logically in terms of time savings. Automobile travel is a great example. In NYC it’s almost always slower than rail, it’s always a lot more expensive, yet some people will insist on using automobile travel.

    Distance traveled here was about 15 or 16 miles. If a person used a velomobile on decent, mostly non-stop bicycle infrastructure you could probably beat the 42 minute helicopter travel time. Even on a regular bike that’s an hour trip for a decent cyclist.

