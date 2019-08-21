Op-Ed: To Break the Car Culture, Reduce the Number of Parking Spots

There is basically a space for every licensed driver in the city. How to get rid of them now.

A commercial parking lot in Queens near JFK Airport. Paid parking garages and lots are only one kind of parking in a city that has a space for each licensed driver. Photo: Way.com
New Yorkers who are agitating for safe streets understand that our large reservoir of free or underpriced parking provides a huge subsidy to vehicle owners. They also know that any strategy to break the “car culture” here must reduce the number of available car-storage spots. 

Jehiah Czebotar.
Our leaders — or, at least, some of them — understand this, too. Council Speaker Corey Johnson, in his “Let’s Go” report, recently called for reducing the number of private vehicles in the city by half by 2050 — and noted that the city has “too many parking spaces” (bringing condemnation on himself from the car-loving minority).

Before we can consider how many spaces we must remove, we need to know how many spaces we have.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg recently testified that the city holds 3 million free curbside parking spaces — but that estimate grossly understates the total number of all kinds of spaces available, whether public, private, in parking lots, etc. In fact, I estimate that the city has 5,377,375 parking spaces — basically, a space for each of the 5.6 million city residents with a driver’s license

If we want to reduce vehicle use, we must consider all space dedicated to car storage, not just the on-street parking managed by DOT. Then we can amend our land-use, zoning, and on-street-parking policies to eliminate spaces and curtail their creation — fostering a vision of a life centered around people, not cars.

Where do we currently store cars?

How many parking spaces

Basically, everywhere:

  • Curbside car storage: Our curbs have been given over to cars since the 1920s. Metered parking, unmetered parking, commercial parking, police parking, loading zones, and even “no parking” — all are legal for one driver or another to park a vehicle. It’s hard to remember that overnight car storage wasn’t even allowed on city streets until the summer of 1950!
  • Parking garages: These businesses sell parking on an hourly, daily, or monthly rate, under license by the  Department of Consumer Affairs.
  • Parking lots: City-mandated parking fields for customers and/or employees surround malls, big-box stores, and office parks. These came about because of zoning.
  • Private parking: Driveways, attached garages, detached garages and resident-only or employee-only lots, like those of stores, often owe their creation to city required parking minimums.

The city directly controls curbside parking, so it’s the most easily reformed (if political will can be summoned!). But the outer boroughs have much more parking in private hands — much of it in detached garages and driveways or in the parking lots of stores and offices. 

For an idea of the tremendous waste of space this entails, consider: The combined spaces in detached parking garages could fill Central Park two deep, with some left over. Parking lots for city stores and offices, meanwhile, contain spaces for more than a million cars, a capacity that is three times greater than all the paid parking garages here combined. The 377 million square feet these parking lots cover equals the space of 10 Central Parks!

Some strategies

A plan to curtail parking would combine land-use and parking-management policies, including the following:

End parking-minimum restrictions: One dramatic way to reduce parking would be for the city (and the state) immediately to outlaw zoning rules that require builders to construct a certain number of parking spaces. Indeed, ending these requirements on builders is key to developing walkable cities.
Removing “parking-minimum restrictions” doesn’t mean that new parking won’t be built, but it does ensure that developers won’t over-build parking and forces the choice of paying for parking spaces onto buyers and tenants.

Speed is critical here. About half of our parking capacity is affected by zoning. The parking garages in use today were built over many years; developments are often multi-year projects. Because land-use changes so slowly, zoning changes must happen quickly if we want to see any effect in the coming decades. 

Institute transit-oriented-development parking maximums: Parking maximums limit the number of spaces in residential or commercial developments, usually by the number of housing units or retail square footage. It’s especially important to restrict parking near subways and other dense transit, such as high-frequency bus routes or bike lanes. Ideally, the parking maximum in a dense area would be zero — for example, a new tower built a block from Union Square wouldn’t include a parking garage.

Promote transit-oriented up-zoning: Transit oriented up-zoning should accompany parking-zoning changes, in order to shift a majority of new housing and commercial spaces to locations that are less car-dependent. The city should set a height minimum of five stories for all new construction within a half mile of a subway or high-frequency bus stop. In transit-dense areas served by multiple subway lines, the minimum height should be 20 stories.

Expand metered parking: Parking meters should regulate the curbs 24/7 where space is at a premium. For example, free parking should not exist at any time of day near Times Square, with its multi-unit residences and many businesses, or near many commercial zones. In those locations, it is spatially impossible for everyone to have a car, so we need to price parking at market rates — at a minimum.

The City Council should reverse its 2005 edict requiring that metered parking spots remain free of charge 15 percent of the time. The council should rescind the restriction on metered parking on Sunday — charging for parking just like it does on Saturdays or Tuesdays.

Repurpose on-street car storage spaces: Finally, the city should aggressively repurpose parking spaces  as protected bike lanes, bus-only lanes, or green spaces or just remove the parking altogether. These are all ways to promote people over 3,000-pound, steel-and-plastic machines.

So, if we were to eliminate half of the city’s parking spaces in order to support Johnson’s goal of lessening the number of cars by half, how many would that be?

DOT would need to remove 3,900 on-street parking spaces every month for 31 years in order to accomplish that. It would take the removal of 12,500 spaces every month to accomplish the goal in 10 years. 

It sounds like a lot, and it is. Proposals to reduce parking require advocates with guts and fortitude, because many of their opponents suffer from “parking psychosis” a condition in which entitled drivers believe that the city owes them lifetime free car storage in the public right of way. Witness the reaction of certain Central Park West residents, who sued the city to stop it from removing 400 parking spaces in order to build a protected bike lane.

But as it is now, driving in New York is cheap, and it’s killing us. Cars not only clog our curbs, they congest our streets, mow us down, and pollute our air. They have to go — and the first step is kicking them from the curb.

Jehiah Czebotar (@Jehiah) is safe streets advocate in Hells Kitchen who loves biking in the city with his kids.
  • Vooch

    Profound Fact that this awesome article mentions – until 1950 it was illegal to store your car overnight on any Manhattan street.

    BTW – its customary to place ‘hulking’ and ‘death’ in front of machines, as in ‘hulking death machines’ 🙂

  • Komanoff

    Cataloging NYC parking spaces is a vital and difficult task, and I give the author credit for launching a strong effort on this front. But I think his post would have benefited from greater quality control.

    It would have been helpful, for example, to avoid the false precision of stating that NYC “has 5,377,375 parking spaces.” That figure is, of course, a very rough estimate. Why not just say “more than 5 million”?

    Moreover, the writer attributes the figure to “new research” but his link shows that the research is his. Fine, but next time, let us know?

    Out of curiosity, I tried to follow one of the writer’s links — to the “DCA Licensed Parking Grage [sic] / Lot — 292,131 spaces Verified Parking Garage, Data sourced from NYC Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) via NYC Open Data Legally Operating Businesses.” Maybe I missed something, but I ended up in a large DCA database rather than something specific to the subject at hand (parking spaces), so I couldn’t verify the 292,131 figure.

    So this is a good start, but I for one would like more rigor and greater verifiability, going forward. Thanks.

  • I blame the editor for some of that word choice, but appreciate the feedback!

    I’ve tried to put a lot of transparency into the detail behind that number and where that measurement came, and how it’s calculated at the bottom of https://toomanycars.nyc/

    In Open Data look for DCA licenses with an industry like ‘Parking’ ( Parking Garage, Parking Lot, or Parking Garage and Lot). In the “Detail” column there is a count of parking spaces (and bike parking spaces!) available.

  • car free nation

    I recommend tying the revenue that might come from increased parking regulations to a tangible benefit (other than the reduction of cars or some non-specific improvement of streets). My first choice would be FREE BUSES).

    3 million on-street spots charged at a rate that keeps 15% of spots open at all time would easily give us enough to pay for 1.5 million daily bus rides. Some of those spots are in prime locations where it would be easily $20/day. Even in residential areas like Park Slope, I could see the price being as high as $10/day.

    My preferred name for this is Congestion Parking.

  • 6SJ7

    The city does track residential garages in various databases but the info is hit or miss. So this count of attached/detached garages from NYCDOF public data is probably off. Just by walking around my S.I. neighborhood I counted a few garages not in the database:

    BORO * COUNT * % of NYC
    MN * 872 * 0.29%
    BX * 24775 * 8.19%
    BK * 55444 * 18.32%
    QN * 180674 * 59.70%
    SI * 40888 * 13.51%
    NYC * 302653 * 100.00%

    700,000 driveways? How was that estimate arrived at?

  • AJ

    The figures you mention sound quite low, will those have an effect already? For instance in the city center of Amsterdam a day ticket can cost you $50/day. However, such an amount is probably politically not feasible.

  • Joe R.

    I’ve never understood how minimum parking regulations could even be legal. They’re an unfunded mandate on builders which serves no valid safety purpose, unlike other things in the building code. They also make those who don’t have a car subsidize those who do. The first step towards getting more affordable housing in this city is eliminating parking minimums. The second step is to allow conversion of existing indoor parking under or adjacent to housing into more housing.

