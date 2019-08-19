Monday Headlines: You Gotta Hand it to The Times Edition

Something — something good! — has definitely gotten into the water at Clifford Levy’s Times Metro section. After years of ignoring the death, destruction and decay caused by the automobile, the understaffed section has started to really empathize with the plight of cyclists and, more important, explore the possibility that cars are, as we have been saying for years, anathema to the urban experience that the Times itself has celebrated elsewhere.

The latest example was James Barron’s Sunday piece, “The People of Central Park West Want Their Parking Spaces (Sorry, Cyclists),” which was largely critical of the rich people trying to stop a simple bike lane. The story provided the Times’ non-Streetsblog readers with a nice overview of why the war on cars is so necessary.

As a footnote, it was funny how no one at 25 Central Park West — the building whose board is suing the city to stop the bike lane — would speak to the paper. It’s unclear why the pro-car minority won’t defend its position (other than that it’s not defensible?).

OK, off the soapbox. Here’s some of the news you might have missed this weekend: