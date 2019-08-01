Thursday’s Headlines: The Wealthy Lose Round One Edition

We had a fun day biking around among three different courthouses in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday before opponents and defenders of the city’s Central Park West bike lane plan finally got a hearing from Justice Lynn Kotler at 80 Centre St.

Kotler denied foes’ bid to block construction of the lane (Streetsblog, NYDN, NY Post, amNY, Gothamist, but nothing in the NY Times), and ordered everyone back to court on Aug. 20 so she can decide the issue on the merits (hint: the suit, which argues that reconfiguring roadways with paint and pylons requires a full environmental review, has none).

The West Side Rag focused on what it suggested was unfair reclamation of car storage spots along Central Park West to create a safer public right of way.

For now, supporters of the protected lane will gather tonight at 6:30 p.m. at 25 Central Park West, the ritzy condo building that initiated the baseless suit. Transportation Alternatives’ Tom DeVito explained why he wants everyone to come out and shame the uber-wealthy: “We see you. We know you want to endanger us for the sake of parking. We will not let you win.”

We will be rallying outside 25 Central Park West tmrw (8/1) at 6:30pm to demand that the co-op drop their bad-faith lawsuit to kill a life-saving street redesign. Our message: We see you. We know you want to endanger us for the sake of parking. We will not let you win. Join us? pic.twitter.com/DIvbvzNosi — Thomas DeVito (@PedestrianTom) July 31, 2019

And in other news: