Plans for Bus Lanes, Safety Improvements on Church Avenue Enrage Brooklyn Nimbys

A public meeting descends into raucous heckling as DOT says it will curtail parking in Kensington.

A DOT presenter desribes plans for traffic calming on Church Avenue in Kensington, Brooklyn, at Congregation Beth Shalom v'Emeth Reform Temple. Rowdy audience members disrupted the presentation. Photo: Cal ista DeJesus
A DOT presenter desribes plans for traffic calming on Church Avenue in Kensington, Brooklyn, at Congregation Beth Shalom v'Emeth Reform Temple. Rowdy audience members disrupted the presentation. Photo: Cal ista DeJesus

A public forum this week to introduce a plan for safety improvements and dedicated bus lanes on Church Avenue in Kensington/Flatbush dissolved into a shouting match as NIMBY residents of Community Board 14 heckled Department of Transportation presenters.

Church Avenue has been in the news recently because of crashes that killed two pedestrians, and it’s known to be one of the deadliest roads in Brooklyn. But car-loving residents — many of them members of Congregation Beth Shalom v’Emeth Reform Temple, where the event was held Tuesday night — nonetheless lambasted Brooklyn DOT Commissioner Keith Bray for the sin of trying to save lives on the chaotic corridor. 

The rub, as usual, was parking, as residents and synagogue goers demanded free car storage on the public right-of-way for their private vehicles — even if that clogged the road and reduced visibility so much that it leads to traffic deaths, as the DOT representatives explained.

“Is this a done deal?” an angry resident shouted to loud applause and chanting — one of many expostulations from the crowd during the meeting. 

Bray replied firmly that he would take residents concerns under advisement, but that DOT is “moving forward with the improvements on Church Avenue, yes we are.” 

Bray’s firmness did not please local Council Member Matthieu Eugene, a convener of the meeting, who tried to calm the rowdy crowd by taking its part. Eugene vowed to bring up the matter with the City Council and DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg. 

“I am going to challenge this situation,” he said.

The scene at a fatal collision at Church Avenue and Ocean Parkway. Photo: Sam Polcer/Twitter
The scene at a fatal collision at Church Avenue and Ocean Parkway. Photo: Sam Polcer/Twitter

It was not clear, however, what Eugene could do to stall the plan, which DOT will begin implementing in the late summer through the fall of this year.

For all the displeasure, DOT’s plans are hardly revolutionary and have been put in place elsewhere in Brooklyn. The department will turn curbside parking on Church Avenue between Ocean Parkway and 16th Avenue into dedicated bus lanes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, in order to speed the B35 bus, which travels along the route. The commercial stretch from Flatbush Avenue to 16th Street also would lose some metered parking in order to create loading zones for businesses, but metered parking would be added on side streets. Current two-hour metered parking would be converted to one hour on some blocks. 

The changes would enable faster deliveries to businesses and prevent double parking, which impedes bus service on Church Avenue and creates dangers as other traffic tries to adjust. 

Even so, the part-time loss of 113 parking spaces was too much for the Nimbys, who repeatedly interrupted the DOT presenters with complaints and loud booing. The hecklers did not seem to care that DOT had reached out and surveyed the community about the plan; its data showed that the changes would benefit most users of the corridor.

According to DOT, the B35 is the third-busiest bus route in Brooklyn, with some 30,000 rides a day, yet bus speeds at peak times average only 4.25 miles an hour. Meanwhile, bus riders make up 72 percent of travelers on Church Avenue during peak morning hours, and only 7 percent of shoppers reach the street using their personal cars. But 72 percent of illegally parked cars on the avenue are personal cars, and 73 percent of drivers parking illegally do not attempt to find a legal metered space. 

Many audience members complained that the removal of parking spaces would affect their ability to attend worship services on Saturdays and holidays at Beth Shalom v’Emeth. Indeed, the temple’s rabbi, Heidi Hoover, who hosted the meeting, criticized DOT for not including congregation members in its data questionnaire.

Bray responded, however, that DOT had taken into account congregation concerns conveyed to the department by letter. A few audience members nonetheless accused DOT of discriminating against the congregation. There were calls for religious exemptions for metered parking. 

“So are our concerns going to be factored in?” shouted one woman. “What are you going to do with what we are telling you this evening or is this just an exercise…in futility?”

After the meeting, CB14 board member Duane Johnson commented, “My impression of the meeting is that it was not an informational meeting. It was a ‘we are telling you how this is going to go and we are moving forward and we are just doing this as a part of the process’…I think the plan needs to be revisited.”

Community resident Warren Dobney, however, evinced support for DOTs plan. “I do not own a car and I think that too much public space is allocated to parking,” he said. “I thought it was actually unfortunate the way that this event proceeded, where the noisiest voices were pro parking….I think their presentation showed clearly that most people commuting through this area are bus riders. I think that speaks for itself. I felt like the mood of the meeting did not reflect the needs of the community.”

  • PDiddy

    DOT should meter all parking spots in areas where they plan to build bike lanes in the future. That way you will not get as much push back in these meetings.

  • PDiddy

    Many audience members complained that the removal of parking spaces would affect their ability to attend worship services on Saturdays and holidays at Beth Shalom v’Emeth.

    TAKE. THE. BUS.

  • OnePersonOrAnother

    Given that the strongest opposition came from people who don’t live in the area, but drive in on Saturdays for religious services, shouldn’t it be NITPIVS (Not In The Place I Visit Sometimes)?

  • petercow

    And what about the ‘not driving on Saturday’ thing?

  • The only good thing here is that the City seems to have grown tired of deferring to these aggregations of local lunatics and half-wits, whether it be Community Boards or one of these ad-hoc gatherings.

  • HamTech87

    I witnessed backbone with the installation of the Bronx Broadway PBL along Van Cortlandt Park, a plan that actually INCREASED parking spaces and still was opposed by Bronx CB8. Bronx Boro Commish Nivardo Lopez toughed it out against heckling and ridiculous comments, and said basically ‘this is happening’.

  • Geck

    Truth be told, it can take a little effort to find car parking in that area on Saturday mornings because of all the sports teams playing at the Parade Grounds. It is much better to bike there is you can. The loss of a few spaces on Church Avenue will not make much of a difference.

  • kevd

    that isn’t a thing in reform judaism

  • remember that the lunatics are in the public in general, and are sometimes coincidentally appointed to the CB, and sometimes the CB actually approves the plans only for the lunatics to override them both at their own meetings and in lawsuits filed against the city by privately-managed “community groups”

  • quenchy

    This is like saying that at present, if they cant find a parking space, they won’t attend service
    When something is really needed, you will make an effort like PDiddy said..take the bus

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Reynoso Tells DOT: Grand Street Needs a Safer Bike Lane ASAP

By David Meyer |
Council Member Antonio Reynoso today urged DOT to upgrade the bike lanes on the Grand Street in North Brooklyn. The existing painted lanes did not protect Matthew von Ohlen, who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in July. In a letter sent this afternoon to DOT Brooklyn Borough Commissioner Keith Bray, Reynoso calls for “the immediate installation of safety mitigations […]

This Week: Bus Lane Bonanza

By Streetsblog |
The Streetsblog calendar has a full slate of Select Bus Service and bus lane plans this week. There are also some important bike projects up for consideration by Brooklyn community boards. And now that it’s spring, it’s the season for silly City Council bills that open the door for more cyclist harassment by police. Here are the highlights […]

This Week: 125th St. SBS, Brooklyn Bikeways and Traffic Calming

By Streetsblog |
This week’s calendar leads off with 125th Street Select Bus Service and rolls on with a series of hearings and events in Brooklyn and the Bronx. Here are the details: Monday: DOT and the MTA will discuss how plans for Select Bus Service on 125th Street are progressing at the third meeting of the Community Advisory Committee […]

Big CB Meetings in Brooklyn and Manhattan, Starting Tonight

By Streetsblog |
There are several important community board meetings scheduled this week in Manhattan and Brooklyn — two one of them tonight. Manhattan Community Board 7 is set to vote this evening on a DOT proposal to install curb extensions at 72nd Street and Riverside Drive. The plan is intended to slow traffic and reduce crossing distances for pedestrians […]

The Problem With Designing a Public Space in a Sea of Traffic

By David Meyer |
Designing a successful public space surrounded by wide streets and a sea of traffic may sound like an exercise in futility, but that is what Forest City Ratner and DOT are trying to pull off at Brooklyn’s Times Plaza. Forest City unveiled its design for Times Plaza — the triangle formed by Fourth Avenue, Atlantic Avenue, and Flatbush Avenue — […]