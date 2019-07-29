With 18th Cyclist Killed, Brooklyn Borough President Issues His Demands

More infrastructure, more enforcement and, indeed, more bikes!

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams (left with State Senator Zellnor Myrie) has long called for safer streets, as he did on Monday and as he did last month at a vigil for killed cyclist Ernest Askew. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams (left with State Senator Zellnor Myrie) has long called for safer streets, as he did on Monday and as he did last month at a vigil for killed cyclist Ernest Askew. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

Thirteen of the 18 cyclists killed this year, including Monday’s latest victim, died in Brooklyn, and the borough’s highest elected leader is demanding new enforcement, design and communication strategies to reduce the bloodshed and lessen the pain that has targeted his constituents like a plague.

“It’s clear we need to go further on street safety, further than the “Green Wave” plan or any of our existing Vision Zero efforts,” Borough President Eric Adams told Streetsblog, referring to a tepidly received strategy announced by Mayor de Blasio last week, when there were 17 dead cyclists.

Adams immediately called for:

  • Expanded Citi Bike coverage to more Brooklyn communities, including the eastern part of Sunset Park “because there is safety in numbers when it comes to cycling.
  • Fully build out upland cycling connectors from the waterfront into the core of Sunset Park.
  • Increase enforcement actions to prevent vehicles from parking or idling in bike lanes.
  • Install safety features such as lighting and clear lane delineation in Sunset Park and Gowanus.
  • Expedite the installation of the protected bike lane on Fourth Avenue, running south to 65th Street and north to Dean Street.
  • Withhold any NYPD public comment on traffic crashes until a full investigation is completed.

The reference to comments by police officers is an attempt to prevent the rank-and-file from issuing fact-free non-information to reporters, which typically blames victims or suggests that the guilty are not accountable. An officer on the scene of Monday’s crash apparently did just that, as Assembly Member  Yuh-Line Niou pointed out on Twitter.

The mayor also took to Twitter to remind drivers of their legal responsibilities:

The mayor’s “Green Wave” plan does include more protected bike infrastructure — including along Fourth Avenue — but not on Third Avenue nor connecting the waterfront to Sunset Park. And the mayor did call on the NYPD to enforce rules against blocking bike lanes — though the agency writes very few tickets, even during a crackdown.

In addition, the current 2019-2023 Citi Bike expansion plan dramatically increases bike share into northern Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens, but only includes a little bit more coverage of Brooklyn.

All of this left Adams feeling underwhelmed.

“The crash that claimed the life of a cyclist this morning — the 18th life lost in this manner on our streets in this year alone — is a horrific reminder of what is at stake in this street safety crisis facing our borough and our city,” he said. “Third Avenue in Sunset Park is a particularly challenging corridor, as there is little infrastructure to accommodate cyclists, leaving them vulnerable.”

City Hall was warm to Adams’s statement.

“We are reviewing the BP’s recommendations, and look forward to working with him to implement our cycling safety plan,” said mayoral spokesman Seth Stein.

  • Luis Calleja

    Is this discernible from BdB’s woeful plan? Where are the call for cameras?

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Edwin Ajacalon's uncle, Eduardo Vicente, broke down before he could speak at last night's vigil. Photo: Dave Colon

Brooklyn Electeds Pay Tribute to Edwin Ajacalon and Call on Albany to Prevent Deadly Speeding

By Dave Colon |
At a vigil last night, elected officials and street safety advocates paid tribute to Edwin Ajacalon, the 14-year-old from Guatemala who was killed by a teenage driver in Brooklyn Saturday night. Calling Ajacalon an "all-American boy" and "a vital thread in the beautiful tapestry that is New York City," they pressed for street safety improvements and a culture change among drivers after yet another death of a cyclist, the 20th in 2017.
Drunk on power. Photo: Ben Kuntzman

Test Riding the New Citi Bike Electric Version

By Gersh Kuntzman |
I have seen the future — make that my future — and it is pedal-assisted. You’re going to be reading a lot of positive reviews of Citi Bike’s new pedal-assist e-bikes in the next few days. Believe me, they’re not positive enough. The new battery pack on the frame turns your everyday Citi Bike into […]

People on Bikes Take Over Fifth Ave to Demand Safe Streets From de Blasio

By David Meyer |
New Yorkers on bikes took over Fifth Avenue yesterday evening to demand stronger action from Mayor de Blasio to implement life-saving street redesigns essential to achieving his goal of zero traffic deaths by 2024. Organizers estimate that more than a thousand people participated. As they rode from Grand Army Plaza at 59th Street to Washington Square Park, demonstrators from across […]

Markowitz Speaks Against Safer Streets in State of the Borough

By Ben Fried |
Earlier this week, friends and family members of traffic violence victims wrote to Brooklyn Borough President Marty Markowitz, asking him to stop standing in the way of street improvements to make walking and biking safer. They had lost loved ones and seen lives disrupted by crashes that could have been prevented by better street design. […]

This is How State Senator Eric Adams Celebrates Bike Month?

By Aaron Naparstek |
Sources say that first-term Brooklyn State Senator Eric Adams has delivered a lengthy letter to Department of Transportation Acting Commissioner Judith Bergtraum expressing opposition to DOT’s 9th Street traffic safety and bike lane plan. Though the Senator, a former cop, has no urban planning or traffic engineering background, he questions DOT’s assertion that its plan […]