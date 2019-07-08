Monday’s Headlines: Vision Zero Done Right Edition

Our editor spent part of the holiday weekend in Fire Island — and all we got was a lecture about Vision Zero (not even a T-shirt, even!). Frankly, the guy won’t shut up about how he walked from one end of the island to the other and never saw a private car.

But he’s right: cars are virtually banned on Fire Island all summer in favor of bikes and a few golf carts — all capped at 8 miles per hour.

Makes you wonder, Mr. Mayor, why we can’t have what they have out in Saltaire, Ocean Beach, Atlantique and other island towns: the calm, the peace of mind, the relief from the feeling of impending death by automobile that you get when you banish cars and build livable communities. With deer, even!

Well, maybe the next mayor will work on it.

Lot of traffic today. pic.twitter.com/aDAwWv59M3 — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) July 7, 2019

In the meantime, here’s all the news from the weekend: