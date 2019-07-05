New York is Really Awesome When the Rich People Leave and Take their Cars on Vacation

A summer weekend in New York's richest neighborhoods means empty streets. So why should we care what car owners think is just?
IMemo to policy makers: Car owners are an entitled, selfish class of moochers — and it’s time to stop catering to them by worrying about where they park their cars.

This thought occurred to me as I biked around the city — blissfully — on Wednesday afternoon and all of Thursday and discovered that whenever I passed through a well-to-do neighborhood, there were very few cars on the road or stored against the curb.

They’d all been taken out of the city by their well-to-do owners! America’s national holiday is a vacation for cars, too!

Look at all this glorious curb space in tony neighborhoods like Fort Greene…

Park Slope…

Prospect Heights…

These are all fancy neighborhoods with many residents who tend to summer elsewhere. As a result, the so-called parking lanes empty out, too. Look at the pictures should make everyone ask: Why have car owners been able to twist narrative (and convince the politicians) that there’s never enough parking, that taking away free on-street parking will hurt average New Yorkers, that residents need their cars?

We heard all of these arguments earlier this week when Community Board 7 on the Manhattan’s wealthy Upper West Side considered (and then supported) a city proposal to create a protected bike lane by repurposing 400 spaces in the public right of way that are currently set aside for the storage of residents’ private automobiles.

“This will just make life more difficult for the middle class by making it harder to find parking spaces for people who need cars to get to work,” said one woman who was opposed to the bike lane in favor of parking for the less-than-20 percent of the households (the wealthiest ones, to boot) that own a car in the neighborhood.

Another person added, “The people that you’re hurting by eliminating the parking spaces are those that can’t afford a garage.” (You can watch it all here.)

The evidence on every street in every well-off neighborhood this weekend says otherwise. The rich don’t need all this parking because they don’t need these cars. They just want the convenience of being able to go to their country homes without having to use public transit — and, when the most powerful forces in our society don’t use transit, they don’t fight for it, which means it gets worse and worse for the rest of us.

Well, if they want to keep their separate system, fine — but it’s time for them to pay for its true societal cost in congestion, pollution, travel delays for the rest of us, and, lest we forget, the current double-digit uptick in fatalities for cyclists and pedestrians.

Gersh Kuntzman is editor of Streetsblog. When he gets really angry, he writes the “Cycle of Rage” column. Prior posts are archived here.

  • Joe R.

    This is why I also love Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. The swells leave the city so the rest of us can briefly enjoy a taste of how it should be all the time.

  • Urbanely

    The streets were also empty in Brownsville and Canarsie. Did you pass through there? I did. What’s the narrative to explain why the cars were absent in the poorer neighborhoods as well?

  • Andrew

    I hate to say it, but a lot of non-rich people take summer vacations, too, especially around holidays.

  • Gersh Kuntzman

    I did pass through many less-wealthy areas and found that the curb space was far more likely to be occupied. There were crowded public pools and a massive festival in Commodore Barry Park that attracted many drivers.

    You seem to object to my class-warfare column for the wrong reasons. I’m not anti-rich, I’m anti-car. And in this city, data shows that households with cars tend to be wealthier than neighboring households without. So our progressive mayor should make public policy that reflects that.

  • Simon Phearson

    This may be true, but it just drives home the point – most of these cars are being stored, for free, for infrequent uses. Not to visit businesses, go to the doctor, etc.

  • Andrew

    Agreed 100%.

  • Banet

    While I generally agree with your point, Isn’t it possible that a resident of Prospect Heights drove in their car to a public pool? I live in Brooklyn Heights and that’s exactly what I intend to do today.

    Not everyone with a street car in these neighborhoods is wealthy. They’re just on vacation.

  • Urbanely

    I was merely seeking clarification because,as I mentioned, the car trends seem to be mirrored in the much less wealthy neighborhoods I pass through. You could make your point about being anti-car while noting the commonality across the city, regardless of class. I personally felt like the anti-car bit was eclipsed by all the talk of “fancy neighborhoods” and the needs of the rich with respect to their cars.

    All that said, the trains are empty today and I’m glad for that!

  • Linda Prine

    “Car owners are an entitled, selfish class of moochers — and it’s time to stop catering to them by worrying about where they park their cars”

    This kind of name-calling helps nothing and alienates many from the safe streets movement. You can advocate for more bike lanes and fewer cars and better public transit without this nasty language.

  • PDiddy

    Seriously, WHO ARE YOU TO SAY ANYTHING? Kuntzman is one of the biggest authors on this site and you come here with your uninformed opinion and your newly minted account, advising people who have been advocating for years on how to do it.

    People do not change until they see that they are horribly disliked. Trying to “play nice” and handle them with kids gloves has not worked for decades. Stop trying to make friends with your enemies.

  • Actually, you cannot.

    Public policy has for too long been predicated on the notion that owner/driving a car constitutes the default state. The point of the safe streets movement is not only to upend this damaging assumption, but also to identify the interests of drivers as antithetical to the greater good.

    We need leadership that will look drivers straight in the eye and say to them in no uncertain terms: “You are the problem”.

  • thomas040

    Look how worn out that park slope bike lane is. That’s not from wear and tear from bikes, but from cars frequently driving in it. That makes me so sad. And why the heck is it in the MIDDLE of the road?

  • Joe R.

    The most extreme example of that are the infamous Manhattan car owners who only start their car on alternate side days. The rest of the time it sits there, unused. I never could understand the point of having a car you literally never use. I guess it’s a security blanket for these people.

  • Joe R.

    Sad to say but you see exactly that meme being played out at community board meetings across the city every time you have projects which advocate for more bike lanes, more bus lanes, daylighting, etc. It’s always “but, but, but we’ll lose parking”, as if they had a right which was enshrined in the US Constitution to use that curbside space for the storage of their private property. If they can park their cars there, why can’t I, as a non-car owner, put a storage container for my stuff in the curbside spot in front of my house? Why are cars special?

  • Ishamgirl

    I live in the Bronx. I own a car. I also own a house. Not the point. There is no way in hell I’m getting on public transportation on a Saturday to do my food shopping, most of which is done in Westchester County because God forbid the Bronx ever gets something of quality, outside of another 99 cent store. Wouldn’t matter – I would still need a car because the thought of spending hours on a bunch of different buses does nothing for me.

    I’ll continue to drive my gas guzzling SUV. But it’s the Bronx and well, few really care about that place anyway.

  • Here is an idea: at $ 2.5 an hour this is a $ 21,600 subsidy to the rich. if you live in a street where you can park for free, and you own a car, your property taxes should be increased by that much (unless you prove you park in a garage 365 days a year) . Money should be dedicated to installing transit in the most disadvantaged and poorly served neighborhood .

