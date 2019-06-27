Op-Ed: Riverside Park Greenway Bike Bypass is An Accident Waiting To Happen

The city should not force cyclists to use a flawed path.

The new dedicated bypass in Riverside Park has confusing markers for cyclists, one of many flawed design features.
The new dedicated bypass in Riverside Park has confusing markers for cyclists, one of many flawed design features.

On Wednesday night, I rode on the new “bypass” dedicated bike path through Riverside Park, which directs cyclists away from the Hudson River Greenway from 72nd to 83rd Streets. I found it unacceptable in many ways.

The newly designated detour on the nation’s busiest cycling path is well intentioned. Recently a 4-year-old child was injured by a speeding cyclist on the greenway. But the “solution” is deeply flawed — so flawed, in fact, that the city should reconsider its decision forcing cyclists to use the bypass.

The bypass’ steepness and the intermingling of cyclists and pedestrians there render the path unsafe. 

Since the bypass opened, I have often seen pedestrians walking on it — put in danger by cyclists who  pick up too much speed on the steep descent. (There isn’t sufficient signage warning both users.) Cyclists easily can coast down those hills at more than 20 miles per hour, putting pedestrians at risk of serious injury or even death if there are collisions. 

Richard Robbins
Author Richard Robbins on the Upper West Side.

Moreover, the hills are too steep for all but the most serious cyclists, so even casual, responsible cyclists (including children and seniors) who formerly could negotiate the greenway are effectively excluded from riding on the bypass. That leaves that section of the route only to cyclists who are able to climb steep hills — and who may be more prone to speed. 

The detour forces cyclists to “go up many hills that might be hard for a senior or an inexperienced biker like me,” my 13-year-old nephew told me. 

The likely big reduction in casual cyclists could put pedestrians at an even greater risk, because pedestrians won’t realize they’re walking in the bike lane until they face a speeding cyclist. And cyclists have an incentive to speed down hills, in order to gain momentum to get up the next hill.

Further, there is no lighting on the bypass, especially near the Rotunda. By 9:30 at night, on one of the longest days of the year, it was pitch black. My bike lights were insufficient to light the path, let alone for me to see if any people might be hiding in dark, isolated areas. The lack of proper lighting will further dissuade many riders and could make riders — especially women — fearful to ride in the park after dark.

Still another flaw: The paint and bollards at the Rotunda, which are supposed to provide cyclists with guidance as they pass near motor vehicles, make no sense. The northbound arrows point right at the bollards. Meanwhile, if southbound cyclists follow the painted arrows directing them, they leave no room for northbound riders.

Cyclists on the main part of the greenway.
Cyclists on the main part of the greenway.

Rather than precluding many riders from the greenway and forcing cyclists onto steep hills, where they are prone to ride at excessive speeds, we should make pedestrians safer by getting all cyclists to slow down in shared areas. Community Board 7 overwhelmingly passed a resolution I proposed calling for a 10-mile-per-hour speed limit on all wheeled vehicles on shared paths in Riverside Park. Right now, there is no speed limit. I hope this is enacted and intelligently enforced soon.

In sum, the bypass is clearly well-intentioned, but it puts both pedestrians and cyclists at greater risk while dissuading all but the most serious cyclists from riding on what has been an essential part of the city’s bike infrastructure. I hope the Department of Parks and Recreation will reconsider forcing cyclists onto this path before there is a tragedy.

Richard Robbins is a member of Community Board 7 and serves on its Transportation Committee. The views represented here are solely his own and do not reflect the views of CB7.

  • AMH

    Well said, thank you. After a few days of confusion caused by the “dismount” barricades across the greenway with nothing directing riders to the detour path (I and many others squeezed through the barriers and rode carefully since there were no crowds, cops or any other reason to dismount) I rode this detour for the first time this week and was amazed by how bad it was. I followed a group of riders up the hill which became increasingly steep to the point of suddenly becoming almost vertical. Several people very nearly fell over and I felt like I was about to roll backward down the hill. Then there was the lack of wayfinding where the paths split and branch–I had to make a split-second decision without any pavement markings and I nearly plowed into some joggers. The photo above perfectly illustrates another confusing situation arising from the lack of design or thought given to users–what do the two huge “DO NOT ENTER” signs mean when there is a bike arrow pointing straight at them?

    The path is not built for riding and requiring anyone to ride it is complete insanity.

  • KeNYC2030

    I personally know of two crashes sustained by cyclists on the bypass in the last week. In one case, a woman from Colombia encountered protruding tree roots she wasn’t expecting (a flaw the writer fails to mention) and ended up being taken to the hospital. Yesterday morning, the husband of a friend of mine saw an ambulance at the bottom of the southbound slope from the 79th St. Rotunda, near the garbage dumpsters. He said that several cyclists appeared to be involved in whatever had happened.

  • AMH

    That’s awful, but I can’t say I’m surprised. I really don’t want to ride the greenway anymore.

    It’s time for everyone hurt by this city’s awful cycling infrastructure to band together and sue.

  • walks bikes drives

    I thought the whole idea was that the Parks Dept. was supposed to fix the grade of the path before they made it the cycling route.

  • KeNYC2030

    Dream on. They had $200,000 for this project, about $30k of which goes to administrative costs. They were able to do a little repaving (and not enough of that), and that’s it.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    Yeah there’s still tree roots sticking out through the pavement on the downhill side of the hill just north of 72nd Street.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    There’s also a dumpster sitting on the path itself south of the Rotunda, presumably to make room on the dumpster pad for parked cars. It’s right in the direct line between the Rotunda and continuing on the path.

    I guarantee the Boat Basin Cafe operator’s contract with the Parks Department does not allow blocking the path with the dumpster, and I’m curious if it allows the otherwise illegal parking of vehicles around the path area back there. This needs to be enforced regardless of what happens with this detour. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/e93fd15d4430db8873419ff0ca1c558f72231374f7a9e83c6b5ad4f833b17eaa.jpg

  • KeNYC2030

    Also, to be fair, DOT had nothing to do with this. It was paid for with Participatory Budget money from Council Member Helen Rosenthal and implemented by the Department of Parks & Recreation, specifically Riverside Park.

  • Nawc77

    By the DOTs logic, when there is a child hit by a car, that street should become off limits to cars.

  • Joe R.

    That’s the grade????? Holy crap! I don’t think I have a gear low enough to pedal up that.

