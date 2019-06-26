Wednesday’s Headlines: Tone-Deaf De Blasio Edition

While Bill de Blasio was headed to Miami for his appearance at the first Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday night, his NYPD was not only cracking down on cyclists in the same area where a cyclist was killed by a truck driver on Monday, but also explicitly blaming the victim, too, Gothamist reported.

Meanwhile, Streetsblog kept the pressure on the mayor by pointing out that being a delivery cyclist might indeed be the most dangerous job in the city. Hat tip to Do Lee of the Biking Public Project for crunching the numbers.

There’s so much outrage over the death of cyclist Robyn Hightman that delivery workers will hold a memorial ride on Thursday night (NYDN). Wheels down at 6:30 p.m. Will the cops get in the way? That’s up to the mayor…

For now, here’s the news from yesterday: