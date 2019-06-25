Reform of Rogue Sanitation Companies Will Save Lives — And the Planet

Council Member Antonio Reynoso wants the city to create exclusive commercial waste zones to help curb greenhouse gas emissions. Photo: Antonio Reynoso.
Can the garbage industry get clean?

A City Council proposal to reform the notorious private carting industry will not only make the roads safer, but will be the ecological equivalent of removing one-fifth of the city’s greenhouse-gas-spewing cars — but the de Blasio administration doesn’t support the measure.

A new report to be issued today by the Transform Don’t Trash NYC coalition bolsters Brooklyn Council Member Antonio Reynoso’s call to create exclusive zones where only a single trash company could operate and put an end to the current free-for-all of up to 50 private carters picking up trash in each neighborhood. Exclusive zones, Reynoso says, would eliminate the incentive for the rogue companies to race through the streets from dusk to dawn, but also cut the number of trucks on the streets — reducing 18 million diesel truck miles a year, which is the equivalent of 37 trips to the moon and back.

“There can be no more debate and half-measures on climate change. The time to transform New York’s commercial waste system to sharply reduce both greenhouse gas emissions and local air pollution is now,” said Justin Wood from New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, who co-authored the report, Fighting New York’s Climate Emergency with Waste Zones. “We’re far behind other cities, where we should be leading.”

A graphic of the equivalent of how many cars creating exclusive waste zones would kick off the road from the report, Fighting New York’s Climate Emergency with Waste Zones.
Reynoso unveiled legislation last month in hopes of reforming an industry that has killed at least 21 people since 2016, with the latest fatality coming last month when a Boro Wide Recycling truck driver backed up a one-way street in Jamaica, striking and killing a motorcycle rider.

The de Blasio administration balks at Reynoso’s call for “no less 20 zones” exclusive zones, preferring permitting three to five haulers to 20 zones across the city. Transitioning to exclusive waste zones holds the promise of reducing crashes, but it would also drastically cut back on the amount of greenhouse gasses the thousands of big rigs emit into the air by creating recycling and composting requirements through financial incentives as part of the legislation.

Commercial waste hauling is not often thought about when officials tackle global warming — but there are roughly 1,100 diesel-powered garbage trucks on the city’s streets every night. Worse, says Eric Goldstein of the Natural Resources Defense Council, the industry isn’t doing enough about all the food waste that gets mixed in with the garbage, releasing “planet-cooking methane” as it decays.

“An exclusive zone system, as this report shows, can slash these airborne emissions and transform the city’s commercial waste collection system from a renegade source of global warming pollution to a national model of sustainability and equity,” he said.

The Council will take up the legislation on June 27.

  • The way to clean up the garbage industry: get rid of it. There should be no such “industry”.

    The hauling of trash is a public function, no matter whether it is residential trash or commercial trash. This function should be performed by the Department of Sanitation.

  • Larry Littlefield

    No one would be able to afford it. They require more people to remove less trash while being paid far more than any similar workers anywhere else, for reasons I’ve tried to figure out but have never found an answer for. (You might call it anti-worker hate speech for even asking the question). If the private carters abuse their poor workers, the data implies the DOS abuses the customer — all the poor workers.

    You need to accept that the homo sapiens who aren’t in on the “pay up whether you like it or no and don’t expect much because you have no choice” deals are in fact people.

    At least the sanitation workers, unlike the UFT/NYSUT/AQE aren’t suing the rest of us for $billions more and claiming they have no obligation to pick up the garbage because we have cheated them out of $billions. In many cases, but not all cases, NYC’s “public functions” are off the charts.

    You are willing to question the level of staffing at the NYPD, which is sky high, but nothing else. Others are blasting NYC transit workers, whose cost per vehicle revenue hour is below average rather than above. Not so the DOS.

    https://larrylittlefield.files.wordpress.com/2018/06/infra8.jpg

    https://larrylittlefield.files.wordpress.com/2018/06/infra9.jpg

    https://larrylittlefield.files.wordpress.com/2018/06/infrat12.jpg

  • Larry Littlefield

    Think about it. A convincing argument has been made that the private caters should have MORE workers relative to the amount of work they do, although having them drive fewer miles might offset that.

    So even the modest extent to which NYC private solid waste employment is lower than the U.S. average perhaps should not exist. And they you are just left with massively higher local government solid waste employment.

  • Regarding the police department, I’m far less concerned with its staffing levels than with its policies and priorities.

    That department could deploy its enormous workforce to battle the type of lawbreaking that most effects the most New Yorkers, i.e.: drivers’ many illegal acts. Speeding could be eliminated, as could double parking and so many other dangerous illegal acts to which drivers have become accustomed. And the police department could have teams of officers riding their bikes up and down all of our bike lanes, in order to keep them free from incursion. If the police department had the right priorities and better leadership, its level of staffing could be an enormous asset to the community.

    Regarding the Department of Sanitation, we should realise that that is an extremely hazardous job. To imply that these workers are two highly paid, when they emerge from the job with their bodies broken and their life spans shortened, is indeed a kind of polite hate speech. If other cities rip off their sanitation workers, that is not an excuse for our city to follow the same ugly pattern.

    Furthermore, we could easily extend the DSNY’s mandate to include commercial trash hauling. Of course, we’d have to pay for this, and rightfully so.

    While you might prefer to have your public services provided for free by workers who are indentured servants or even enslaved, the fact is that the trappings of civilisation cost money. And we who benefit from these public services have the responsibility to pay for them, and also to see to it that the people who trade their health for our comfort get generously compensated.

    The problem underlying all of this is that our taxes are so irresponsibly low.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “The problem underlying all of this is that our taxes are so irresponsibly low.”

    And yet higher than anywhere else.

    https://larrylittlefield.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/TaxesNE.jpg

    Except for retired public employees, who are exempt from state and local income taxes and keep pushing bills for special property tax exemptions too (not counting their pension income as income for the STAR program so they qualify as “poor seniors” who require special breaks).

    And shouldn’t any additional taxes go to providing something for those who have less, rather than more for those who already have more? Because more for those who already have more is what we have had, federal, state, local, private sector.

    A Marxist professor one told me that the only way anyone could be rich is if other people are poor, because if other people weren’t poor their dollar wouldn’t go any farther than anyone else’s. Who could one hire as a maid if everyone was “rich” and no one was poor? It is the executive/financial class, the political/union class, and the serfs. The serfs can’t afford even more for either of the others.

  • It is particularly critical to have only one carting company on each block to allow for regrouping of garbage off the sidewalks in parking lanes. With multiple companies, such an aggregation is impossible..

  • In most cities I have lived in, trash is done by the city. Municipal fleet. Why not NYC? Then they could all be electric too

  • The “our” in “our taxes” refers to Americans in general.

    Therefore our taxes are not higher than anyone else’s. In fact, the tax burden of an American is much less than that of the average European, and roughly half of a citizen of Belgium or Denmark, where they have levels of public services that would make us weep, while having general properitis with much less inequality.

    Meanwhile, you want something for nothing. And you continue your shameful pattern of demoning the last remaining unionised workers for having obtained appropriate levels of compensation in collective bargaining, rather than grasping the fact that these workers are doing things the right way, and are setting an example that the rest of the working class would do well to follow.

    I am unsurprised that you fundamentally misunderstood what your Marxist professor was trying to tell you.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Their compensation is relative. It is impossible for everyone to get more than everyone else. So that example can’t be followed. Getting some more people in on the deal just makes it worse for those on the outside.

    Both the executive/financial class and the political/union class fundamentally fail to understand that workers and consumers (or in the case of government, taxpayers and service recipients rather than consumers) are not, in the aggregate, two different groups of people. They are the same people at different times of the day. Which is exactly the point Marx made about the “contradiction” at the heart of capitalism.

    And as a result of it, the crisis that was prevented from running its course in 2008 may soon resume.

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2018/09/06/rising-u-s-debt-is-the-real-cause-of-the-u-s-trade-deficit-and-inequality/

    Thereby allowing those in the political/union class to put the serfs further in their place by raising their taxes and cutting their services.Thereby allowing those in the political/union class to put the serfs further in their place by raising their taxes and cutting their services.

  • Larry Littlefield

    In those cities was solid waste collection free, or paid for with fees?

  • Larry Littlefield

    And, by the way, anyone can argue that any data on funding is and money and costs any way, but it’s hard to argue with death. Have you heard that pension costs are soaring because the average life expectancy of retired public employees with pensions is going up…

    https://insurancenewsnet.com/oarticle/the-society-of-actuaries-releases-public-retirement-plans-mortality-tables-pub-2010#.XRJAW_5YaUk

    “Despite, for some of them, bodies broken and their life spans shortened.” Based on…

    While the life expectancy of everybody born after 1958 or so is now going down for the first time?

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2015/11/08/death-is-the-ultimate-statistic-ii-the-most-important-news-in-ten-years/

  • Utility fee, charged every 2 months, in one case.

    Refuse Collection 96 gal.: $47.26

    Refuse Collection 48 gal.: $44.88

    Recycling: $7.58

    Greenwaste: $11.12

  • It is impossible for everyone to get more than everyone else. So that example can’t be followed.

    Oy. Either you are denser than I thought or more dishonest than I thought. (Frankly, I don’t care which it is.) To spell it out: the example is to organise, so as to maximise workers’ negotiating power. This example could most definitely be followed.

    Getting some more people in on the deal just makes it worse for those on the outside.

    Solution: leave no workers on the outside.

    Both the executive/financial class and the political/union class fundamentally fail to understand that workers and consumers (or in the case of government, taxpayers and service recipients rather than consumers) are not, in the aggregate, two different groups of people. They are the same people at different times of the day.

    No, this is what you fail to understand. When our public workers get good compensation, that is a case of the working class caring for itself, of us acting in our common interest. But you’d rather denounce our fellow workers than support them, because you posit a nonexistent competition between workers and the public.

