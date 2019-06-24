Monday’s Headlines: Museum of the City of New York Edition
You’ll notice promos on Streetsblog posts this week for this Thursday’s panel discussion at the Museum of the City of New York, “Whose Streets? Reclaiming NYC for Cyclists,” which will be moderated by our editor, Gersh Kuntzman, and feature bike activists Helen Ho and Judi Desire, Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez and Adam Mansky of Transportation Alternatives. It’ll be a spirited discussion, with audience questions, so get your tickets now by clicking here. Use the promo code BIKE1 to save $2.
Now, here’s the news:
- The MTA is still pushing the fare-evasion narrative. (NYDN)
- The city is getting a bit closed out of the MTA reorganization, Politico’s Dana Rubinstein reports. But you knew that would happen.
- Citi Bike — the perfect getaway vehicle (except that it’s not). (NYDN)
- Carnage in Long Island. (NY Post)
- Here’s a bold editorial by the Staten Island Advance about the need to crack down on hit-and-run drivers. Ya think?
- Queens criminal justice reformers — and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez! And Brad Lander! — came out in force for StreetsPAC-endorsed DA candidate Tiffany Caban. (NY Times)
- Not so fast: The Wall Street Journal pushes back on the widely reported news that Hoboken’s e-scooter test has been a complete success.
- Reminder: Electric cars are still cars — they congest our roadways, still contribute to global warming, and undermine transit. But because they don’t directly emit pollution, everyone (including the DOT) is fooled into thinking they’re great. (Bklyn)
- The Times graphically illustrated how the MTA is running faster subway trains.