Thursday’s Headlines: One Week ‘Til Your Date with Destiny

If you haven’t got your ticket to our editor’s exciting panel discussion next Thursday night at the Museum of the City of New York, you really have to ask yourself what you’re waiting for. The panel, “Whose Streets? Reclaiming NYC for Cyclists,” is a juggernaut: Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez and advocates Helen Ho, Judi Desire and Adam Mansky will participate is a spirited discussion moderated by that most immoderate of people, Gersh Kuntzman of Streetsblog.

Order tickets here — just $10 with the promo code BIKE1.

After you order, read Wednesday’s news: