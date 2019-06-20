Thursday’s Headlines: One Week ‘Til Your Date with Destiny
If you haven’t got your ticket to our editor’s exciting panel discussion next Thursday night at the Museum of the City of New York, you really have to ask yourself what you’re waiting for. The panel, “Whose Streets? Reclaiming NYC for Cyclists,” is a juggernaut: Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez and advocates Helen Ho, Judi Desire and Adam Mansky will participate is a spirited discussion moderated by that most immoderate of people, Gersh Kuntzman of Streetsblog.
Order tickets here — just $10 with the promo code BIKE1.
After you order, read Wednesday’s news:
- You can drink all the Haterade you want over David Meyer’s cherry-breaking New York Post story slamming cyclists for “distracted” biking, but Meyer put his Streetsblog training to work in the bottom half of the story, reminding readers that better bike infrastructure helps everyone. Hat tip to Jon Orcutt for doing what he does … always.
- This whole Cuomo-LaGuardia-AirTrain thing isn’t working. (amNY)
- Transit-hungry borough residents? Meet “The Triboro” (City Limits)
- In case you needed more evidence that many community boards in this city make decisions based on virtually no information and in support of the city’s car-owning minority, Riverdale’s community board does not want the city to improve bus service because it might inconvenience some drivers and illegal parkers. (Riverdale Press)
- Less than a week after the city announced new rules aimed at reducing congestion by app-based cabbies, Lyft changed its own rules about how its drivers can operate in the city. Did the city not see that coming? (Crain’s)
- The Department of Transportation pre-empted, by mere minutes, our story about how half the lights were out on the Manhattan Bridge bike path for more than a month (it’s 311 case number 1014625). Just as we were about to hit “publish,” we checked one more time to make sure the lights were still — out as they were through all of May and until earlier this week. But Friend of Streetsblog Darren Goldner hopped on his Huffy and confirmed: The lights are on! So, thank you, DOT. It only took six weeks, but now we know how many agencies it takes to screw in a light bulb.
- Let’s have a High Line for Staten Island. (NY1)
- We love the ol’ pool noodle trick — even in San Francisco. (SFGate)
- And finally, oh damn it to hell — the Times barely covers local issues, but you tell us how you’ll not lose six hours watching all the Democratic candidates for president answer the Times’s questions. Make sure you stick with it until question 17 — when Jay Inslee talks about his bike! Hat tip to literally everyone at the Gray Lady. (NY Times)