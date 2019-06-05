Wednesday’s Headlines: Take the Train to the Plane Edition

Let’s face it, you’ve always wanted to check out the LaGuardia Marriott — well, tonight you have the perfect excuse: The FAA is holding the first of two public meetings to discuss Gov. Cuomo’s AirTrain plan for the newly renovated airport that Joe Biden once shamed. Many observers think Cuomo’s chosen route — from the terminal to Willets Point, where passengers can connect to subway or the LIRR — is bizarre.

So head to the airport hotel at 6:30 tonight (or tomorrow night) to find out more.

But before that, enjoy our news digest: