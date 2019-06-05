Wednesday’s Headlines: Take the Train to the Plane Edition

Here's the AirTrain at JFK. Photo: Ad Meskens / Wikimedia Commons
Here's the AirTrain at JFK. Photo: Ad Meskens / Wikimedia Commons

Let’s face it, you’ve always wanted to check out the LaGuardia Marriott — well, tonight you have the perfect excuse: The FAA is holding the first of two public meetings to discuss Gov. Cuomo’s AirTrain plan for the newly renovated airport that Joe Biden once shamed. Many observers think Cuomo’s chosen route — from the terminal to Willets Point, where passengers can connect to subway or the LIRR — is bizarre.

So head to the airport hotel at 6:30 tonight (or tomorrow night) to find out more.

But before that, enjoy our news digest:

  • Kudos to the NYPD’s Transportation bureau for cracking down on drivers in Park Slope. Relatively new leader, Inspector Dennis Fulton, is saying all the right things (so did Friend of Streetsblog Doug Gordon, who is quoted here). (WABC-7)
  • Tracy Morgan’s $2 million car was hit by another driver within a half-hour of him getting it. The Daily News played it with an “aw, shucks” tone, but didn’t pay much attention to the apparently distracted driver who tried to cut across several lanes of traffic to make a turn. Meanwhile, the Post got the exclusive interview with the driver. Like most witnesses, she blamed everyone but herself. (The Post also had video of Morgan’s reaction to being hit.)
  • The latest reason why NYC Transit President Andy Byford should quit? Gov. Cuomo just said he’ll cut the next capital plan by 10 percent. So long to lots of much-needed repairs! (NYDN, NY Post)
  • Like Streetsblog, other outlets covered the bust of eight people for using fake placards. (NY Post, WSJ, amNY)
  • Not many outlets covered the back-patting in Times Square yesterday, but Vin Barone at amNY did offer a wistful look at how much better the Crossroads of the World became after pedestrianization.
  • Can we get these kinds of subway public service posters all year long, not just during Pride Week? (amNY)
  • A student journalist with the NYT Institute took a deep dive into the uptick in killings of cyclists this year. And Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams shared his approval of the story.
  • And finaly, here’s a reminder: prosperous neighborhoods with pro-safety elected officials get much better bike infrastructure than poorer communities. Tuesday’s example? Fourth Avenue in Park Slope. (Brad Lander via Twitter)
  • Joe R.

    We made a mistake not making the AirTrain to JFK a one-seat ride to Manhattan. Why are we planning to repeat that same mistake here? If we build an AirTrain to LGA at all, it should be a one seat ride, although I personally think putting any money into air travel at this point is a waste, given that it must be sharply curtailed very soon if we’re to have any hope of checking climate change.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Cuomo’s LaGuardia Train Would Be Slower Than Existing Transit

By Brad Aaron |
The centerpiece of Governor Cuomo’s second-term transportation agenda for New York City isn’t closing the $15 billion gap in the MTA capital program or taking serious steps to relieve the city from suffocating traffic. Instead, Cuomo’s big idea is a new rail link to LaGuardia Airport. The idea captivated the Times and distracted from the meat […]

MTA to Boost Frequency of Q70 to LaGuardia

By David Meyer |
The MTA announced this morning that it plans to increase service on the Q70 Limited bus to LaGuardia Airport and hopes to roll out Select Bus Service on the route later this year. Riders Alliance Executive Director John Raskin applauded the news as “a great step toward implementing a real airport shuttle from the subway” […]

Today’s Headlines

By Brad Aaron |
Cuomo’s LaGuardia Overhaul Projected to Cost $8B and Take 10 Years (Crain’s) Cuomo’s MTA Will Have to Cajole and Beg to Fund Half of Its Capital Program (NYT) Port Authority Calls for More Federal Funding for Gateway Tunnel (News) The Times Says LaGuardia Access Is a Weak Link in Cuomo Plan Council Members Want to Regulate Tall Buildings South of Central […]

Andrew Cuomo Is Building a Legacy Fit for 1950

By Stephen Miller |
The Times noted last week that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s infrastructure legacy will be defined by two mega-projects: the replacement of the Tappan Zee Bridge and the rebuilding of LaGuardia Airport. Cuomo clearly relishes building big things, but bigger doesn’t necessarily mean better when it comes to infrastructure. These projects will shape the region for decades. New Yorkers should be prepared for some […]