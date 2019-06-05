Wednesday’s Headlines: Take the Train to the Plane Edition
Let’s face it, you’ve always wanted to check out the LaGuardia Marriott — well, tonight you have the perfect excuse: The FAA is holding the first of two public meetings to discuss Gov. Cuomo’s AirTrain plan for the newly renovated airport that Joe Biden once shamed. Many observers think Cuomo’s chosen route — from the terminal to Willets Point, where passengers can connect to subway or the LIRR — is bizarre.
So head to the airport hotel at 6:30 tonight (or tomorrow night) to find out more.
But before that, enjoy our news digest:
- Kudos to the NYPD’s Transportation bureau for cracking down on drivers in Park Slope. Relatively new leader, Inspector Dennis Fulton, is saying all the right things (so did Friend of Streetsblog Doug Gordon, who is quoted here). (WABC-7)
- Tracy Morgan’s $2 million car was hit by another driver within a half-hour of him getting it. The Daily News played it with an “aw, shucks” tone, but didn’t pay much attention to the apparently distracted driver who tried to cut across several lanes of traffic to make a turn. Meanwhile, the Post got the exclusive interview with the driver. Like most witnesses, she blamed everyone but herself. (The Post also had video of Morgan’s reaction to being hit.)
- The latest reason why NYC Transit President Andy Byford should quit? Gov. Cuomo just said he’ll cut the next capital plan by 10 percent. So long to lots of much-needed repairs! (NYDN, NY Post)
- Like Streetsblog, other outlets covered the bust of eight people for using fake placards. (NY Post, WSJ, amNY)
- Not many outlets covered the back-patting in Times Square yesterday, but Vin Barone at amNY did offer a wistful look at how much better the Crossroads of the World became after pedestrianization.
- Can we get these kinds of subway public service posters all year long, not just during Pride Week? (amNY)
- A student journalist with the NYT Institute took a deep dive into the uptick in killings of cyclists this year. And Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams shared his approval of the story.
- And finaly, here’s a reminder: prosperous neighborhoods with pro-safety elected officials get much better bike infrastructure than poorer communities. Tuesday’s example? Fourth Avenue in Park Slope. (Brad Lander via Twitter)