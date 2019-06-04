Tuesday’s Headlines: Times Square at 10 Edition

Today at 11 a.m., the Times Square Alliance and lots of former city officials will celebrate the great job they did 10 years ago when they pedestrianized much of Times Square. “The success of Times Square’s pedestrian plazas,” the Alliance press release reads, “has spawned dozens of similar plazas across the five boroughs.”

No, it hasn’t.

Yes, it’s fine that everyone wants to take credit for a Bloomberg-era job well done, but let’s get real here: The pedestrianization momentum has stalled under the current mayor and would-be president. Despite ample evidence that car-free zones improve quality of life, help local businesses and make neighborhoods safer, the de Blasio administration won’t discuss creating more in areas that desperately need them: Flushing, Williamsburg, DUMBO, the Village, the East Village, the West Village, Soho and virtually every neighborhood, frankly.

The mayor will have an avail about crime statistics at 2 p.m. It seems likely that some reporter will ask him about expanding on the positive lesson of Times Square. Or maybe someone will ask about police statistics showing that road fatalities are up 31.7 percent this year.

For now, though, here’s the news: