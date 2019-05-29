Wednesday’s Headlines: A Very Full Day Ahead Edition

It’s going to be a busy day, what with a court hearing on Mayor de Blasio’s Morris Park Avenue safety redesign at 9:30, an announcement by Revel scooters at 11 a.m., a press conference on Antonio Reynoso’s private carting reform bill, then the passage of the Vision Zero Design Standards bill by the Council, despite Mayor de Blasio’s opposition, and then we’ll end the day with a Taxi and Limousine Commission “dialogue ride” between cyclists and cabbies.

Here’s one line of dialogue we expect to hear: “Hey, Uber, get the hell out of the bike lane!”

Well, it’s a start.

For now, here’s the news: