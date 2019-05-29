Wednesday’s Headlines: A Very Full Day Ahead Edition

Council Member Antonio Reynoso will rally today for sanitation reform. Photo: John McCarten/NYC Council
Council Member Antonio Reynoso will rally today for sanitation reform. Photo: John McCarten/NYC Council

It’s going to be a busy day, what with a court hearing on Mayor de Blasio’s Morris Park Avenue safety redesign at 9:30, an announcement by Revel scooters at 11 a.m., a press conference on Antonio Reynoso’s private carting reform bill, then the passage of the Vision Zero Design Standards bill by the Council, despite Mayor de Blasio’s opposition, and then we’ll end the day with a Taxi and Limousine Commission “dialogue ride” between cyclists and cabbies.

Here’s one line of dialogue we expect to hear: “Hey, Uber, get the hell out of the bike lane!”

Well, it’s a start.

For now, here’s the news:

  • Remember that group of cyclists that the NYPD harassed last month? Well, the NYPD was at it again, this time cracking down on its organizer’s weekend barbecue! (Gothamist)
  • The Daily News offered more details about that drunk driver who killed a motorcyclist on Monday — she was supposed to be the designated driver.
  • The Times has finally gotten in on the “dog-in-a-bag” subway phenomenon. And you thought only the Post loved animal stories.
  • The city has finally determined that its pilot program of letting cyclists get a head start at traffic lights is a good thing, paving the way for an expansion. Thank you, Council Member Carlos Menchaca. (amNY)
  • Queens bus riders were poised to give the MTA an earful on Tuesday night. NY1 did a preview.

  • According to the information I have been able to glean, the Revel announcement will involve an expansion of the home zone northward into Long Island City.

    That’s very nice. But, if they are going to move farther into Queens, I wish they would expand the zone eastward along Myrtle Avenue from Cypress Avenue, where it currently ends.

  • Sassojr

    Now electric scooter riders in Queens can join motorcyclists and bicyclists as groups being harassed by the NYPD. Hurrah!

    Sidenote: I’m sure if revel succeeds in growing into Manhattan there will suddenly be a call by Streetsblog that two wheeled motorized vehicles should be exempt from congestion pricing. We are a part of the solution.

  • Revel scooters can go 30 miles per hour; so I suppose it is theoretically possible that someone could be speeding on one of them in a 20-miles-per-hour zone. But, of course, that scooter would probably still be the slowest vehicle on the street. I have been on one of these scooters doing about 30 on Jamaica Avenue (speed limit 25), with cars zooming past me. And I have been doing about 25 on Bedford Avenue (speed limit 20), and cars were going onto the opposite side of the street in order to pass.

    Regarding Manhattan: Revel does not allow riding over bridges or in tunnels; so there’s no way to get one of those scooters to Manhattan (apart from Roosevelt Island). If the company wanted to operate in Manhattan, it would have to have a separate fleet of scooters for that borough alone, and probably a separate Manhattan office, all of which seems unlikely.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

De Blasio Wants Albany to Make Careless Driving a Crime [Updated]

By Brad Aaron |
As part of his Vision Zero agenda, Mayor Bill de Blasio wants Albany to elevate careless driving to a criminal offense, increasing penalties while making it easier for police to hold reckless motorists accountable. Enacted in 2010, Hayley and Diego’s Law was intended as a default infraction for crashes that injure pedestrians and cyclists. But under Ray […]

Cy Vance to Albany: TWU Bill Would Hinder Cases Against Drunk Drivers

By Brad Aaron |
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance sent a letter to state lawmakers warning that a bill to prevent police from detaining bus and taxi drivers at crash scenes would undermine law enforcement’s ability to collect evidence of impaired driving. The bill, which sailed through the State Senate yesterday with no public notice and without a public hearing, would bar police […]