Wednesday’s Headlines: A Very Full Day Ahead Edition
It’s going to be a busy day, what with a court hearing on Mayor de Blasio’s Morris Park Avenue safety redesign at 9:30, an announcement by Revel scooters at 11 a.m., a press conference on Antonio Reynoso’s private carting reform bill, then the passage of the Vision Zero Design Standards bill by the Council, despite Mayor de Blasio’s opposition, and then we’ll end the day with a Taxi and Limousine Commission “dialogue ride” between cyclists and cabbies.
Here’s one line of dialogue we expect to hear: “Hey, Uber, get the hell out of the bike lane!”
Well, it’s a start.
For now, here’s the news:
- Remember that group of cyclists that the NYPD harassed last month? Well, the NYPD was at it again, this time cracking down on its organizer’s weekend barbecue! (Gothamist)
- The Daily News offered more details about that drunk driver who killed a motorcyclist on Monday — she was supposed to be the designated driver.
- The Times has finally gotten in on the “dog-in-a-bag” subway phenomenon. And you thought only the Post loved animal stories.
- The city has finally determined that its pilot program of letting cyclists get a head start at traffic lights is a good thing, paving the way for an expansion. Thank you, Council Member Carlos Menchaca. (amNY)
- Queens bus riders were poised to give the MTA an earful on Tuesday night. NY1 did a preview.