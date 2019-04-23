NYPD: Help Us Find the Driver Who Killed Anastasia Diaz on Staten Island

Police say they have identified the car whose driver fled after running over and killing a Staten Island pedestrian — and are asking the public to help find the vehicle and its operator.

Anastasia Diaz, 89, was killed late on Saturday night at the corner of Bradley and Purdy avenues in the Castleton Corners section of the Rock after stepping off a city bus with her sisters.

That’s when the driver of an old Toyota Sienna slammed into her before speeding off, police said.

A police spokesman offered no details about how the NYPD determined that the Sienna was the murder vehicle. A timestamp from the video indicates that the car was caught on camera almost an hour before the 10:29 p.m. crash. Matching the video up to street view images on Google maps shows that the video was taken by a camera affixed to the side of Engine 163/Ladder 83 at the corner of Jewett and Crowell avenues.

That location is several blocks away from the crash site.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-577-8477 (TIPS) or contact the NYPD at the Crimestoppers website. Police say all calls will be kept confidential.