Thursday’s Headlines: Let’s Focus on Buses Today!

Photo: Edwin J. Torres/Mayoral Photography Office
Photo: Edwin J. Torres/Mayoral Photography Office

If you want to run for president, there’s no better platform than, “I sped up buses by 25 percent in the most congested city in America!” So when Mayor de Blasio makes what’s expected to be a big announcement about the city’s bus service today at 2:30, we’re hoping he brings that particular plank.

Our own David Meyer — who started the day with coverage of another crucial bus issue! — will be on hand to provide coverage. He’ll also ask the mayor why so many people are being killed by drivers on city streets this year. Or why he’s still cracking down on e-bikes even though the data show they’re safe, according to this scoop by Julianne Cuba. That’s an official “heads-up!” Mr. Mayor.

Here’s the rest of the news to get you going:

  • Activists held a “die-in” at City Hall yesterday to protest inaction on global warming, which certainly won’t go away if every two-bit politician keeps getting discount tolls for entitled drivers. (NYDN, NY Post, Gothamist)
  • The Daily News offered a fuller look at the crash that killed 7-year-old Cameron Brown yesterday.
  • Mayor de Blasio’s highly subsidized ferry system came under fire at a City Council hearing. Right now, taxpayers are the only thing keeping these boats afloat (well, and the laws of hydrodynamics, of course). (NY Post) The Times also weighed in on the excessive costs. Meanwhile, amNY’s Vin Barone highlighted the fallacy of the mayor’s claim that the ferries serve the less-fortunate. “Boats only for the wealthy?” he asked.
  • Meanwhile, The City reported on an obvious conflict of interest involving the ferries.
  • We were very happy to see the Post’s Nolan Hicks take the side of transit riders over selfish drivers, who scored yet another toll exemption yesterday.
  • Hard-working Hicks at the Post also reported on Council Member Justin Brannan’s call for more oversight on Citi Bike after its e-bike fleet was grounded for repairs over the weekend. Streetsblog’s coverage revealed very little oversight, in fact.
  • Look, here are the rules about animals on the subway. (Gothamist)
  • Could the rumors be true? Could the city be finally closing the gap in the Second Avenue bike lane near the Queensboro Bridge? (Billy Freeland via Twitter)
  • Usually when you say “He is risen!” on Easter, you’re talking about Christ. This year, you’ll be talking about the subway fare. (amNY)

