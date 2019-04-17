RIVERDALE REBATE! Bronx Drivers Get Free Ride Over Henry Hudson Bridge In Congestion Pricing Carveout

Crossing the Henry Hudson Bridge will be free for Bronx drivers, Assembly Member Jeff Dinowitz announced.

The Henry Hudson Bridge connects Riverdale with Upper Manhattan. Photo: Photo courtesy of MTA Bridges and Tunnels Special Archive
You get a carveout! And you get a carveout! And you get a carveout!

Add Bronx Assembly Member Jeff Dinowitz to the growing list of legislators boasting of squeezing transit riders at the expense of the driving minority.

Car-friendly Dinowitz announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he finally decided to vote for congestion pricing in exchange for a promise that Bronx residents would get free rides across the Henry Hudson Bridge, which currently costs just $2.80 for EZ-Pass holders. The bridge is operated by the MTA, and tolls on the span indirectly fund subway and bus service.

“People feel this very short bridge had a ridiculously large toll,” Dinowitz told the Riverdale Press. “And there are people in Riverdale, in particular, who still remember when it used to cost just 10 cents.”

The free bridge access will mostly benefit Riverdale residents, since the other bridges connecting the Bronx and Manhattan are out of the way and already free. The average income in Riverdale/Fieldstone is $107,457, according to Census data, so it is difficult to argue that Riverdale residents deserve a financial break.

Dinowitz and other pols have been proud to say they extracted toll discounts in exchange for their votes for congestion pricing. Dinowitz went so far as to say he got the rebate “as part of the #congestionpricing deal.”

There may be no end to the demands for carveouts to save drivers money from congestion pricing. The initial budget deal signed earlier this month included an exemption to Central Business District tolls for Manhattan households earning less than $60,000. Then, last week, Rockaway pols announced that they had secured a $2.84 rebate for all Queens residents driving over the Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Other members of the entitled driving class are waiting in the wings for more handouts that will undermine transit: Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch has called for toll carveouts for cops. And on Tuesday, Bay Ridge elected officials launched a push for discounts for Brooklynites who cross the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge more than 10 times each month.

All that money comes directly out of the MTA’s coffers — the very coffers congestion pricing aims to fill.

One dollar taken away somewhere is a dollar that we’ve got to make up somewhere else by somebody else,” said Tri-State Transportation Campaign Executive Nick Sifuentes, a critic of carveouts. “Every time we do this, you’re adding to the amount that congestion pricing has to raise.”

Toll discounts don’t merely rob the MTA of desperately needed funding, they fly in the face of smart transportation planning, which uses tolls to disincentivized driving while also raising money for better transit to even further disincentivize driving.

“Tolls perform two important civic functions: they generate revenue to fund infrastructure maintenance and they discourage driving which causes congestion and pollution,” said Ed Janoff, a former DOT staffer who now works with the independent consultancy Street Plans. “Politicians who seek toll discounts are only looking at it from the perspective of the costs to their driving constituents.”

The Henry Hudson Bridge, meanwhile, remains indefinitely closed to pedestrians and cyclists during ongoing repair work.

    “People feel this very short bridge had a ridiculously large toll.”

    Wait until Dinowtiz finds out how much it costs his constituents to go just one or two stops on the subway.

  • djx

    I live in Manhattan and sometimes use this bridge to drive to go skiing upstate. Can’t I get some help too? Why T F should I pay a toll? It’s so unfair. Whine whine whine.

  • crazytrainmatt

    Another example where lowering in-city Metro North fares, increasing frequency, and resurrecting westside Penn station access would have been a wiser option.

  • NYCyclist

    Ridiculous in that they’ll be getting free drives over the bridge well before congestion pricing even takes effect!

  • Joe R.

    Exactly what we all feared would happen if we started giving exemptions is happening.

  • Elizabeth F

    Carve, carve, carve. Better would have been Gridlock Sam’s original plan, which would have evened out and rationalized the tolls for everyone.

  • Elizabeth F

    It’s free, because they probably have an unlimited MetroCard.

  • Rider

    Well, so far, these carve-outs are getting us closer to the intentions of the MOVE NY plan. This one, in particular, should shift some car traffic away from the Broadway bridge to the HH Bridge, which can’t be anything but good for Broadway and the cyclists who must use it.

