Wednesday’s Headlines: The Disco Era Returns Edition
The 1070s: Wide sideburns. Wider ties. Disco. But it wasn’t all bad — because way back then, some workers dug part of a tunnel for the Second Avenue subway. Well, the MTA is finally going to use that tunnel, which stretches between 110th and 120th streets, saving $500 million, the Daily News reported. Fortunately, disco is not returning with the revival of the tunnel.
And here’s the rest of the news:
- We attended a truly noteworthy press conference on Tuesday. Southern Brooklyn State Senators Andrew Gounardes and Diane Savino, plus Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus, called for bulk discounts for drivers on the Verrazzano Bridge, and none of the reporters asked a single sympathetic question. Vin Barone of amNY, who biked to the press conference, focused on the likelihood that drivers would be incentivized to burn more fossil fuel. So did NY1. Alas, the Daily News only covered it off the press release, resulting in flat copy.
- The Times offered a west-of-theHudson-eye view of congestion pricing. Should we have sympathy for the Jersey devils? Nah. Meanwhile, NY1, for some reason, focused its anti-congestion pricing coverage on a single Staten Island businessman.
- The new L-train map is out! (Gothamist)
- Gothamist remains justifiably skeptical of the MTA’s fare-evasion crackdown.
- Friend of Streetsblog Alon Levy wrote an op-ed in City & State calling for one-person subway operation.
- Car mayhem in Manhattan kills one. (NY Post)