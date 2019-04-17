Wednesday’s Headlines: The Disco Era Returns Edition

The 1070s: Wide sideburns. Wider ties. Disco. But it wasn’t all bad — because way back then, some workers dug part of a tunnel for the Second Avenue subway. Well, the MTA is finally going to use that tunnel, which stretches between 110th and 120th streets, saving $500 million, the Daily News reported. Fortunately, disco is not returning with the revival of the tunnel.

And here’s the rest of the news:

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Bloomberg Announces Carpool Rule for Manhattan-Bound Drivers

By Stephen Miller |
After a morning and afternoon when car traffic completely clogged NYC streets and river crossings, Mayor Bloomberg announced new restrictions for drivers entering Manhattan via bridges and tunnels on Thursday and Friday. On most crossings, only cars with three or more people will be allowed to enter Manhattan. “Anybody that tried to drive around New […]

Today’s Headlines

By Stephen Miller |
With Work Slowly Moving Ahead at Amtrak’s Moynihan Station, Schumer Calls for More Funds (NYT) Teachout: Then-Candidate Cuomo Did Nothing to Stop Christie From Cancelling ARC Tunnel (News) News Backs Christie on ARC “Monstrosity,” Says Teachout “Has No Idea What She’s Talking About” $4.9 Million Expansion in Bus Service Takes Effect in Five Boros Sunday (News, DNA) Driver Critically Injures […]

Today’s Headlines

By Ben Fried |
Goldsmith Raises Prospect of Privatizing NYC’s Parking Meters (Post) FDNY Tests Out New Non-Emergency Response: Driving Normally (NYT) Transpo Projects Grind to a Halt in NJ as ARC Tunnel Dispute Heats Up (Star-Ledger) MTA’s Efforts to Streamline Management Turn Into Bad Press for the MTA (Post) Schumer’s Running an Ad Touting His Support for Transit […]