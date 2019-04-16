Tuesday’s Headlines: New Format, Same Great Headlines

We’re trying something new here at Streetsblog. Instead of running the headlines in one big file that takes up all our prime homepage real estate, we’re going to start running them like a normal post — meaning all you have to do is click the headline to enjoy our story. Going forward, we’ll use this paragraph as a teaser to entice you into the deeper world of street safety news within. So click and enjoy.

And here’s today’s news roundup: