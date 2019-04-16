Tuesday’s Headlines: New Format, Same Great Headlines

Photo: DOT
Photo: DOT

We’re trying something new here at Streetsblog. Instead of running the headlines in one big file that takes up all our prime homepage real estate, we’re going to start running them like a normal post — meaning all you have to do is click the headline to enjoy our story. Going forward, we’ll use this paragraph as a teaser to entice you into the deeper world of street safety news within. So click and enjoy.

And here’s today’s news roundup:

  • The MTA’s NYPD-aided fare evasion crackdown has resulted in double the number of summonses so far this year. (NYDN)
  • A hit-and-run driver injured a teenage cyclist in Borough Park. Think about that: It’s unsafe for a kid to ride his bike … in a neighborhood filled with kids. (NY Post)
  • The fight over the MTA’s plan to remove stops from the horribly slow M14A and M14D bus routes reminds us of Woody Allen’s old Jewish joke about the Catskills: “The service is terrible — yeah, and there aren’t enough stops.” (amNY)
  • A cop killed a boy with his car in New Jersey. (NY Post)
  • Commuter rail safety systems are delayed. (WSJ)
  • Are we still talking about car dealers who illegally park their wares on the sidewalk? Seems like this comes up every few months … and nothing gets done. In the words of Council Member Justin Brannan, “I am really getting tired of begging you not to do something that is already illegal.” (Brooklyn Reporter)
  • State Sen. Andrew Gounardes took a big step in the wrong direction by calling for bulk discounts for drivers using the appropriately expensive Verrazzano Bridge. Driving isn’t the same as going to your local coffee shop — you don’t get a rewards program for engaging in a behavior that undermines the quality of life of the rest of us. (Bklyner)
  • Finally, some sad personal news. (NY Times)

