Tuesday’s Headlines: That Was Not a Demolition Derby Edition

Our favorite story yesterday was the video of that cop using his squad car as a battering ram in Flushing. The Daily News also covered the story, adding nice details, including one person whose truck ended up bashed in what New York’s Hometown Paper definitively declared road rage (the NYPD said the cop become “disoriented.” Sure, whatever).

Meanwhile, the Post and Gothamist wrongly described the cop’s violent action as a “demolition derby,” when, in fact, everyone knows that drivers in that great state fair pastime always bash other cars in reverse to avoid damaging their own engines. (Someone at those two great outlets needs to watch more demolition derby, that’s for sure.)

And now, the rest of the news: