Tuesday’s Headlines: Sorry, Rodneyse, But Congestion Pricing is Passing Edition

The story of the day was Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s announcement that he had lined up enough votes to pass Gov. Cuomo’s congestion pricing plan to raise billions for the subway system (sorry, Assenbly Member Bichotte). Streetsblog played it straight, as did NY1, the NY Post, the NY Daily News and amNY. Meanwhile, the Times put a broadly historic spin on it (hey, we used “historic” in the lede, too!). And the Wall Street Journal looked at the broader economic impact congestion pricing might have.

The mayor will be in Albany on Tuesday, presumably pushing the plan.

And now the rest of the news: