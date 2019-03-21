Thursday’s Headlines: We Got ‘Jumped’ On Staten Island Edition
There is no better pedal-assist e-bike than the Jump bikes that are being tested in Staten Island and the Bronx — except when the power cuts out and suddenly you’re at Lily Pond Ave. and McClean Ave. on The Rock and have to wait 20 minutes for an S51 to take you to the ferry because there’s no other dockless bike anywhere nearby.
Yes, we were on Staten Island yesterday (finding more reckless cops). So here’s a reminder: Just because a Jump bike says it has 77 percent power doesn’t mean it’s going to take you up Father Capodanno Boulevard to the ferry. Just sayin’.
And now the news:
- Hat tip to the Verge for breaking a big story that the Brooklyn Navy Yard is testing driverless shuttles.
- Why not take a lane from cars to create a summer bike lane over the Verrazzano Bridge? (Gothamist)
- Manhattan Borough President Gale “Cars Need to Double Park” Brewer will be hosting her public hearing on congestion pricing tonight at Cooper Union.
- City Comptroller Scott Stringer said no to more of Mayor de Blasio’s ferry follies. (NY Post)
- Subway lifts are a real letdown. (NYDN)
- The Times decides that subway lines bearing letters instead of numbers are doing much worse.
- The fight over the taxi congestion surcharge is headed to Albany. (WSJ)
- Patch had a nice story about straphangers singing Jackson Five songs during a delay.
- The Post offered its belated review of the Museum of the City of New York’s “Cycling in the City” exhibit.
- In case you missed it, the West Side Spirit looks at the danger of left turns. Left unsaid: the danger of cars in general.
- And, finally, our friends at NY1 sent over the clip of our editor discussing our reckless driving cop series, which we’ve embedded below. Enjoy: