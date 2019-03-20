Wednesday’s Headlines: Wow, We Were Wrong Needlessly Alarmist Edition

We started yesterday’s headlines file with a mild concern about the NYPD’s plan to stop responding to minor fender-benders or crashes without injuries in Staten Island. We fretted that if cops aren’t there to log crashes, the total number of reported crashes will fall — which will give all of us a false sense of security about, well, the security of our roads.

Well, we talked to the DOT, the Staten Island DA and even a few sources inside the legal community — and no one was too concerned. Too many police resources are spent on property damage, on lawyer told us. We make decisions about safety redesigns based on locations of fatalities or seriously injured people, a DOT source told us. The cops kept us in the loop all the way, everyone else told us.

OK, so we’ll let it go for now, but if Staten Island becomes the Wild West, don’t say we didn’t warn you.

And now the news: