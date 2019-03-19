Tuesday’s Headlines: A ‘Crash’ Course in How Not to Do Things

Um, what could possibly go wrong? Apparently, cops in Staten Island will no longer respond to routine fender-benders because they take up too much manpower, NY1 reported. But Myles Miller’s scoop suggested that such collisions may not be reported anymore — which raises questions about whether our “data-driven” Department of Transportation will know which intersections are the most dangerous.

Reminder: There were 9.500 non-injury-causing crashes in Staten Island last year, or roughly 26 per day. If, suddenly, none of those were reported, would the DOT pay attention to hot spots anymore? We’ll be asking.

Meanwhile, here’s the rest of the news: