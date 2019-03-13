Wednesday’s Headlines: Mr. Mayor, This Needs to Stop Edition

Have you been loving how we have been bashing Mayor de Blasio for four straight days? It all started when the mayor came up with this crazy plan to curb placard abuse by building more free parking for cops, which we thought was dumb because we all know that free parking dramatically increases the chance that someone will drive to work — which is bad.

So we started running the license plates of police officers’ private cars, first in Carroll Gardens, then at eight other Brooklyn precincts and then yesterday at a bunch more in Manhattan. We found that roughly 40 percent of cops are have two or more tickets for speeding or running red lights. That’s also bad.

We asked the mayor why he would want to encourage bad drivers to drive more, but he blew us off. So we started running more plates. And we found some really serious stuff, which we reported today. And we’ll have more tomorrow. Which means this story isn’t going away any time soon, Mr. Mayor.

Now, the news:

And, finally, here’s a bonus photo of Friend of Streetsblog Vin Barone heading off to his next assignment on his Motobecane.