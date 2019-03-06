Wednesday’s Headlines: Wow, It Really Was A Big Day For Corey Edition

We called it: Tuesday was Council Speaker’s Corey Johnson’s day. His “State of the City” address wasn’t a broad overview of where we are as a metropolis: It was a stinging indictment of how Mayor de Blasio (and to a lesser extent Governor Cuomo) have handled transportation, the life blood of the city.

As such, the speech, and accompanying 100-page blueprint, “Let’s Go,” generated substantial ink and pixels for the future mayor. Let’s recap those first:

In other news: