Tuesday’s Headlines: Big Day for Corey Edition

Council Speaker Corey Johnson will give a State of the City address (not to be confused with the State of the City address) this afternoon in Queens, but our own David Meyer spoiled some of the fun — so when Johnson mentions city control of the subway, click here for the primer. (NY1 also offered its own preview.)

Meanwhile, we asked Mayor de Blasio if his car-centric view of the world — plus the 50,000 free parking places he gave to teachers via placards — was the main reason why he canceled schools during yesterday’s rainstorm. He said no — blaming school buses and the weather prediction — but added that he longs for the day when he won’t be using a car anymore.

“I am someone who did not even own a car until 1999, and I do not intend to own a car, going forward,” he told Streetsblog’s Gersh Kuntzman (who, we have some vague sense, won’t let the future former mayor forget those words). The Daily News let Hizzoner have it, though for different reasons than Streetsblog. The Times took a news-free approach.

And now the rest of the news: